Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan, 2017 Arnold Classic Winner, Dead at 44

Cedric McMillan, a legendary bodybuilder who won the 2017 Arnold Classic, died on Tuesday. According to his sponsor Black Skull USA. He was 44 years old. According to Generation Iron, McMillan suffered a heart attack while he was on the treadmill.

“We regret to inform you that our friend and brother [Cedric McMillan] passed away today,” Black Skull said in a statement. “Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father. Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He “fought the good fight” and now he rests.” Along with winning the 2017 Arnold Classic, McMillan placed seventh in the Mr. Olympia competitions in 2016 and 2019. He withdrew from the 2022 Arnold Classic due to an injury, according to USA Today. In the last two years, McMillan has contracted COVID-19 and was injured in a bike accident, leading to him not competing in the Mr. Olympia competition in 2020.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In November, McMillan spoke to Generation Iron about his experience with COVID-19. “I was almost dead,” he said. “My wife was with me, but I was outta here, seriously. But I didn’t see no white light. I was that close.” McMillan dealt with heart issues and pneumonia when recovering from COVID. “There is something about the (Covid-19) virus,” McMillan stated. “I don’t know the technology or the scientific words but the virus makes the protein levels spike in your heart and it makes us bodybuilders and fitness people particularly sensitive.”

McMillan was born in Maplewood, New York, and grew up as a big fan of bodybuilding. He went pro in 2009 after winning the NPC Nationals and went on to win the 2011 Orlando Show of Champions. He followed that up with a victory at the 2012 New York Pro. Along with being a bodybuilder, McMillan was a staff sergeant in the United States Army and a drill instructor at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

“To those service members and, you know, the guys and the ladies backstage that compete, when you get a chance, I guess I would say, sacrifice yourself to the people that love you,” McMillan said, per Fitness Volt. “We give so much of ourselves to the gym, prep and work. So give yourself to your family and the people that love you while you’re still healthy and still have a chance.”