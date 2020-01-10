Body of College Champion Soccer Player Attacked by Sharks After Drowning

The body of a soccer star who played in the U.S. while in college has been found days after being swept into the ocean in Australia according to PEOPLE. Eric Birighitti was discovered on Tuesday five days after being swept away by the water at Twilight Beach in Western Australia last week. And before authorities recovered the body, sharks were attacking him as they were lured by the body.

Birighitti was a soccer player for Hasting College in Nebraska during the 2016 and 2017 season and helped the team win the NAIA national championship. The school released a statement that said: The bronco family are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Eric Birighitti. Eric played for Hastings during the 2016 & 2017 season and won a national title with the team. He will be truly missed and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Birighitti has an Instagram account and his last post came on Christmas. He wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone! As we finish off 2019, I hope everybody finds peace and is filled with love as the new year begins. Shout out to all those who cannot be with us for whatever reason. Remember to love always, be appreciative and smile.”

When Instagram users heard the news of his passing, they sent messages to him via his comments section. One person wrote: I’m literally out the front of metro crying my eyes out! I loved you man love you heaps brother rest easy.”

“Shine as bright in heaven as you did here in Earth,” Another person wrote. “Rest In Peace dear Eric.”

“As a mother of two young boy’s, I can only imagine what his family must be going through during this very difficult time!” another Instagram user wrote. Such a young lad, his whole life ahead of him, for it to be taken away in a tragic and horrific accident! my thoughts and condolences are with Eric and his family, rest in peace young man.”

Before his passing, Birighitti played for Football West’s Perth Soccer Club. He comes from a soccer family as his grandfather was Australian soccer coach John Birighitti. His cousin, Mark Birighitti, is a professional goalkeeper according to Heavy.com. He previously played for the Australian national team and he currently is a member of the Central Coast Mariners.