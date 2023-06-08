BMX Biker Pat Casey, 29, Dead After Crash

BMX champion Pat Casey has died following an accident at a motocross park in California. Casey, 29, passed away after crashing his motorcycle while attempting a ramp jump at the "Slayground" Motocross Park in Ramona, California Tuesday afternoon.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed in a press release that deputies from the Ramona Sheriff's Station and Cal Fire Paramedics responded to the motocross park at around 2:45 p.m. local time "for a report of a person who had been involved in a motorcycle accident." According to the release, a 29-year-old man, later identified as Casey, "crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps." Responding officers and paramedics "attempted life-saving measures," but Casey was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene. Police confirmed an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

"We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey's passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings," The X Games confirmed Casey's death in a post on social media. "A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone's life he touched."

Casey's fellow BMX riders have joined in on social media in paying tribute to the star. Kyle Baldock, a six-time X Games gold medalist, remembered Casey as an "icon," writing, "Pat thank you for blessing all of us with your kind and loving personality. You are the toughest person I have ever met, we have been friends since ASA days which is like 10 years ago and you always have inspired me to go harder. We all will miss you so much it doesn't seem real." On Instagram, TJ Lavin wrote, "The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I'm so sorry for his wife and kid," adding that Casey "will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was." Casey's wife, Chase Casey, re-shared posts paying tribute to her husband on her Instagram Stories Wednesday. The couple married in 2013 and share two children, Reid and Taytum.

Casey, who is sponsored by Monster Energy, went pro at just 14. He won back-to-back X Games medals in 2012 and 2013, according to Dirt Bike Lover. He also operated a BMX training park called Dreamyard.