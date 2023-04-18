Blue Jays Pitcher Rips United Airlines for Making Pregnant Wife Clean up After Their Kids, Sparking Debate

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass sparked a big debate over the weekend. Bass went to Twitter on Sunday to post a photo of his two kids on board an airplane with popcorn on the floor. In the tweet, Bass rips United Airlines for making his 22-week pregnant wife "get on her hands and knees" to pick up the popcorn that was dropped by their 2-year-old daughter. This led to fans going after him on social media.

On Monday, Bass revealed that United Airlines is taking care of the situation internally. He then posted a photo of his daughter holding a bag of popcorn. It's not clear why Bass shared the photo but fans continued to go after the 35-year-old pitcher for attacking United Airlines. Bass is married to Sydney Rae Bass, who is the sister of Jessie James Decker.

"My sister [Sydney Rae Bass] just texted me from her flight on [United]," Decker wrote in an Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. "As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop. My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."

Anthony Bass has played for multiple teams since making his MLB debut in 2011. He joined the Blue Jays last year, and this is his second stint with the team as pitched for the organization in 2020. In his career, Bass has a record of 16-28 with a 3.91 ERA, 402 strikeouts and 15 saves. Here's a look at fans going after Bass for his rant.