Blue Jays Pitcher Rips United Airlines for Making Pregnant Wife Clean up After Their Kids, Sparking Debate
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass sparked a big debate over the weekend. Bass went to Twitter on Sunday to post a photo of his two kids on board an airplane with popcorn on the floor. In the tweet, Bass rips United Airlines for making his 22-week pregnant wife "get on her hands and knees" to pick up the popcorn that was dropped by their 2-year-old daughter. This led to fans going after him on social media.
On Monday, Bass revealed that United Airlines is taking care of the situation internally. He then posted a photo of his daughter holding a bag of popcorn. It's not clear why Bass shared the photo but fans continued to go after the 35-year-old pitcher for attacking United Airlines. Bass is married to Sydney Rae Bass, who is the sister of Jessie James Decker.
"My sister [Sydney Rae Bass] just texted me from her flight on [United]," Decker wrote in an Instagram Story, per PEOPLE. "As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop. My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United."
Anthony Bass has played for multiple teams since making his MLB debut in 2011. He joined the Blue Jays last year, and this is his second stint with the team as pitched for the organization in 2020. In his career, Bass has a record of 16-28 with a 3.91 ERA, 402 strikeouts and 15 saves. Here's a look at fans going after Bass for his rant.
The Initial Tweet
The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54— Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023
One person said: "Won't lie, the fact that the flight attendant had the guts to make the passenger clean up their own MESS kinda makes me wanna fly United more."
Be Decent
You are the perfect parent. You can do no wrong. https://t.co/TcqhPrSaNj— Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023
Another fan wrote: "I'm not a perfect parent but I clean up after my kids and don't try and ignore the mess they made. Or better yet, make them clean it up. Your children look old enough they can pick popcorn up off a floor they dropped. Life lesson, you make a mess, you clean it up."
Who Gave Them Popcorn?
One last comment about today’s incident. United provided the popcorn, not my wife. https://t.co/CKVyzBuqNL— Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023
One Twitter user responded: "Dude. Pregnant women lift weights, climb stairs, do all sorts of things until the day before birth. I was carrying two children your kiddos ages on my hips while pregnant. You look like an entitled goof. Childbirth is HARD. Time to get ready. Pick up the popcorn!"
Time to Learn
Imagine being mad and trying to get peope fired because your wife has to clean up after your own kids. I've always cleaned up after my children when they were younger when we went places or flew! Make the 5 year old pick up her mess! She can do it! Great age to start learning https://t.co/X8ei5KWrvF— Brian #MSAwareness (@StormingB81) April 18, 2023
One person tweeted: "The flight attendant was making sure the next passengers had a tidy seating area for their flight, but Karen thinks they should get down on their hands and knees to clean up after everyone's kids or get fired."
Cultural Comparison
Ive traveled to different countries and one thing I notice is people clean up after themselves in public. America is so different. The entitlement is crazy. https://t.co/xsLVva0kX3— ....... (@PrinceHAK33M) April 18, 2023
One person wrote: "Sorry but u or your kid needs to pick it up, good learning lesson for the children to have them help and reward them at the end of the 1 minute, last thing I do is put online and complain.
The One Family
💯 Anthony Bass's family is THAT one family wait staff all hate. https://t.co/H62CRN6lxj— AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) April 18, 2023
One fan asked: "Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them."
Taking Shots at Bass
I guess throwing trash runs in the family https://t.co/VlNDU56ap7 pic.twitter.com/2OIiJMmai6— Eric (@Eric_M888) April 17, 2023
And this person said: "I have three kids, just flew coach 12 hours, and was able to clean up after them — for every mess. It's called parenting. Do you expect park janitors to clean up after your pet? No; Your child, your responsibility."