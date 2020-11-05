'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Documentary Is in the Works From 'The Last Dance' Producers

✖

A "Stone Cold" Steve Austin documentary is in development. Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and revealed that the producers from the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance will start working on an Austin documentary, which is set to be released in 2021. Garcia knows about the project because WWE contacted her due to her friendship with the "Texas Rattlesnake."

"WWE contacted me and they said the producers from The Last Dance are going to reach out to you," Garcia said, as reported by Wrestling Inc. "They want you in their documentary. It's crazy because when I got the message I was literally just watching The Last Dance documentary. I said, 'Jake I'm literally watching your documentary right now, this is amazing.' I come to find out that they want to do a documentary for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and it's coming out next year."

Garcia didn't reveal which of The Last Dance producers would be working on the Austin documentary. This reveal is also no indication if it's attached to the documentary series produced by WWE Studios and A&E. In April 2019, A&E announced it was joining forces with WWE to create five documentaries for its Biography series. Austin will be featured in one episode along with Randy Savage, Shaw Michaels, Roddy Piper and Booker T.

“We are thrilled for the tremendous opportunity to partner with WWE Studios to produce these special films that honor some of the most impactful personalities who have left a lasting imprint on pop culture," Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network, said in a statement. Initially, the documentaries were set to air this past spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that back.

Austin is arguably the most influential star in WWE history. He was the face of WWE's Attitude Era in the late 1990s, winning the WWE Championship six times. Here's also a three-time Royal Rumble winner and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Austin was forced to retire from in-ring action in 2003 due to multiple knee injuries and a serious neck injury. Since retiring from wrestling, Austin has been involved in various projects, including movies as he starred in The Longest Yard, The Expendables and Grown Ups 2.