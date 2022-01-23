Bills vs. Chiefs: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The final divisional-round playoff game of the weekend features two of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+, CBSSports.com, NFL.com, CBS Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Bills (12-6) took down the New England Patriots 47-17 in the wild-card round. Allen had one of the best games of his career, completing 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 308 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 66 yards. As well as Allen played last week, he knows he could have done it without the players surrounding him, including the offensive line and wide receivers such as Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs.

“I wouldn’t trade any of our guys for anybody,” Allen said, per the team’s official website. “I respect our team and I appreciate everybody on our team. We’re a team that works really hard in practice and we’ve been playing really good football as of late now.”

The Chiefs (13-5) ran past the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 last week. Mahomes led the way with 404 passing yards, five touchdowns and one pick in the victory. In his career, Mahomes has won seven playoff games in four seasons as the starting QB. He has only lost two playoff games, which were the AFC Championship game during the 2019 season, and the Super Bowl last year.

“The thing that is so great about him is that he doesn’t let things get to him,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, per the team’s official website. “He just keeps firing when needed and he keeps leading all the time – even when things aren’t working well for him or for somebody else. He’s got an innate ability to lead other guys and they’re willing to listen to him, and then he ends up with these plays that we’re lucky to have here and lucky to see.” Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship game. The winner of today’s game will advance to the conference title game and host the Cincinnati Bengals.