Bill Romanowski Says NFL Is ‘Dead Wrong’ to Suspend Vontaze Burfict for Rest of Season

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is suspended for the rest of the 2019 NFL season due to his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle this past Sunday. However, one former Raiders linebacker believes the season-long suspension is a little extreme. Four-time Super Bowl champion Bill Romanowski spoke to TMZ about Burfict and said he believes the NFL made a mistake by suspending Burfict for 12 games.

“You’re in the heat of battle. Your mindset is kill or be killed. Because the offensive linemen are still coming at you. You’re in war. You’re supposed to be able to be violent sometimes and other times you’re supposed to just be able to take your foot off the gas like that. That is hard, my friend,” Romanoski said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel for this guy. Do I think he should be fined? Yes. Do I think he should be kicked outta the league? No. I think it is absolutely dead wrong. This guy has handled himself like a pro. And yes, he is a violent mother f’er and I love the way he plays the game of football.”

Romanowski went on to say Burfict plays the game the way it should be played. “To me, he plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Did he take it too far? Yeah. And, he’s taken it too far quite a few times. I think my dealings with him, he’s nothing but a good guy. A guy who’s probably the smartest football mind in the room. He’s a true pro.”

“I think he’s a good guy, but I will say this. When you look at that man in the eyes, he’s a scary dude.”

The good news for Romanowski and Burfict is it’s possible the suspension will be reduced pending an appeal. However, it’s likely Burfict will miss more than four games based on his history. Since being in the league in 2012, Burfict has been suspended a total of 12 games for illegal hits as well as performance-enhancing substance violation and he has been fined $415,000.

As for Romanowski, he is also known for his illegal hits. One example was back in 1997 when Romanowski laid a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins in a preseason game. Romanowski broke Collins’ jaw and he was fined $20,000.