Bill Belichick Has Hilarious Reaction to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumors have dominated NFL headlines this week. It has even caught the eye of six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick who shared his thoughts on the rumored couple while appearing on The Greg Hill Show on Monday. And what Belichick said about Kelce and Swift will likely go down as one of his greatest quotes.

"Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest," he joked, per PEOPLE. Belichick, 71, has shared his thoughts about Swift earlier in the year. When the 33-year-old singer performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in May, the New England Patriots head coach revealed what impressed him about Swift, which was the face she was performing in rainy conditions.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said on The Greg Hill Show at the time. "She's tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it. Belichick was then asked if he considers himself a "Swiftie." "Officially? I don't know about that…" before admitting "I'm definitely on the 'You Got to Calm Down,' " referring to Swift's 2019 hit song "You Need to Calm Down."

Swift made major headlines when she appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on Sunday. She then was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce, and the two were spotted at a private party that night. Kelce is the host of the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, and he thanked Swift for accepting his invite to the game.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up," Kelce said. "That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive. …To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s—t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure."