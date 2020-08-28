Bengals' Mackensie Alexander's Father Found Alive in Florida After Missing for 3 Days

✖

Jean Odney Alexandre, the father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander, has been found alive in Florida after missing for the last three days, according to ESPN. Alexandre (the two men have different spellings for last names) was found on Thursday morning after arriving at a ranger station at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park. The 65-year old man was reported missing on Monday after he was picking palmetto berries in Okeechobee County with a friend he knew for 10 years. Alexandre disappeared in the woods around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Alexander left Bengals camp to help search for his father. the 26-year old was arrested on Tuesday on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly hitting the man who went berry picking with his father. Alexander was released on $2,000 bond Wednesday. He is expected to plead not guilty at an upcoming arraignment.

The Bengals signed Alexander this offseason after spending four years with the Minnesota Vikings. He was drafted by the Vikings in the second round back in 2016 after having a strong career at Clemson. Alexander helped the Tigers win the ACC Championship in and was named to the All ACC First-Team in 2015.

"I'm ready to compete with anybody. There's nobody more dedicated than me, who's put more time in or is more of a competitor than me. ... I'm here prepared. I'm telling you I'm the best corner in this draft class," Alexander said before the draft. In his four seasons with the Vikings, Alexander played in 55 games and notched 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and 21 passes defended. His most notable season was in 2018 when he tallied 43 tackles, four sacks and 10 passes defended.

"It looks like he’s grown up quite a bit," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in a conference call with reporters in 2017. "He’s matured a lot. We’ve had him in there at the nickel position and he’s done a really good job. He’s been impressive these first three days. Very few mental mistakes and he’s a really good athlete." The Bengals are expecting a lot from Alexander as he's a key member of the team's revamped secondary. And now that Trae Waynes is out with a pectoral injury, Alexander will likely be counted on to be a top guy in the group.