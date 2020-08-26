✖

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackenzie Alexander was arrested in Florida on one count of battery. This comes after he left the team's training camp on Tuesday when his father was reported missing. Alexander was arrested by the Collier County Sheriff's Office and was in custody as of Wednesday morning, according to ESPN.

The arrest report says Alexander and another man, Evins Clement, arrived at the home of the victim with police officers to "discuss an incident that had transpired the day prior." When the officers left, Alexander and Clement attempted to get information about the incident. The arrest report states when the man refused to get into the vehicle, Clement held the man down and Alexander allegedly hit him the face. Officers stopped Alexander and Clement before he was arrested and charged with battery after the man told police he wanted to press charges.

Alexander's father, Jean Odney Alexandre, went missing in Florida on Monday. Alexandre, 65, traveled 85 miles to Okeechobee to pick up berries at a nearby prairie with another man. The man left Alexandre behind, according to officials. Alexandre was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike shoes with a white line on the sole. As of Wednesday afternoon officials are still looking for Alexandre.

Alexander, 26, signed with the Bengals after spending his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was drafted in the second round by the Vikings in 2016 after having a strong career at Clemson. During his time with the Tigers, Alexander was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2015 and helped the team win the ACC Championship the same year.

"I'm ready to compete with anybody. There's nobody more dedicated than me, who's put more time in or is more of a competitor than me. ... I'm here prepared. I'm telling you I'm the best corner in this draft class," Mackenzie said before the draft. During his time with the Vikings, Alexander played in 55 games and recorded 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and 21 passes defended. His best season was in 2018 when he tallied 43 tackles, four sacks and 10 passes defended. Alexander signed a one-year deal with the Bengals and is expected to be a key contributor in the revamped secondary.