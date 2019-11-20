Ben Roethlisberger: Everything We Know About His Elbow Injury

Ben Rothlisberger is out for the 2019 season due to an elbow injury he suffered earlier in the year. So the Pittsburgh Steelers have been going to war with backup QB Mason Rudolph and while the team is not having the best year, they are still in the hunt to reach the playoffs as they have a 5-5 record and they are one game behind the Houston Texans for final wild card spot.

As solid as the Steelers have looked without Roethlisberger, they would love to have him back. Roethlisberger has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league for the last 15 years. Along with being a two-time Super Bowl champion, Roethlisberger is a six-time Pro Bowler and he was the NFL‘s passing yards leader in 2014 and 2018. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2004 after not losing a start during the regular season and throwing for 2,621 yards and 17 touchdowns. For his career, Roethlisberger has thrown for 56,545 yards, 363 touchdowns and 191 interceptions.

Here’s a look at everything we know about Roethlisberger’s elbow injury.

When Did the Injury Occur?

Roethlisberger suffered the injury in Week Two against the Seattle Seahawks. He was holding his elbow after a passing attempt and he was taken out of the game. Mason Rudolph took over and the Steelers lost their second game of the year.

Surgery on the Elbow

Ben Roethlisberger to undergo elbow surgery, miss remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/MO3ymBnECR — NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2019

Once the doctors examined the elbow, it was determined that Roethlisberger needs surgery, and he was then placed on injured reserve.

Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin said, “Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.”

Statement From Big Ben

One Roethlisberger found out he was going on IR, he had a message for the fans. He said he was surprised by the news, but he will continue to support the Steelers and Mason Rudolph as they look to reach the postseason. Roethlisberger also said he will come back stronger than ever in 2020.

Full Recovery

Ben Roethlisberger won’t have Tommy John surgery and he is expected back for the 2020 season, per sources.https://t.co/IznDXJHFVA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Once Roethlisberger had the surgery, the Steelers announced it was a success and he will be back next year.

“Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic,” team spokesperson Burt Lauten said.

Back at Practice

Shortly after having surgery on the elbow, Roethlisberger was seen at practice coaching up his teammates.

The players seemed to love it especially JuJu Smith-Schuester who said, “Just a great guy, out there supporting us. As a captain, he’s going to be out there with us. Whether he’s in the game or not in the game, he helping us and dissecting the defense, and he tells us what he likes and we go off of that, with everyone’s hand put in the pile.”

Retirement Rumors

TOPIC TONIGHT: Who will be under more pressure next season? Ben Roethlisberger or Mike Tomlin? pic.twitter.com/sksYf7H4cg — The Final Word (@WPXIFinalWord) April 1, 2019

With Roethlisberger’s age and the fact he suffered another injury, there were rumors of him calling it a career in the near future.

However, Tomlin told ESPN, “He fully intends to come back from his injury, and everything we’ve heard, we’re comfortable that’s a strong possibility.”

Timetable for Return

If this is the end for #Steelers Ben Roethlisberger, he’s had a career full of highlights [@SteelersKillerB]pic.twitter.com/IF5yK7Pysj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2019

As Roethlisberger continues to heal, the question now is when exactly will he be back on the field working with the team?

“OTAs. Minicamp. Somewhere in there,” Roethlisberger, who has been with the team since being drafted in the first round back in 2004, said, per CBS Sports. “Just taking it nice and slow, doctors’ orders. It’s all about what they say.”