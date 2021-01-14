Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's Sons Meet for First Time in Heartwarming 'Total Bellas' Clip

✖

Nikki and Brie Bella are embarking on a motherhood journey together. In a sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Total Bellas, the twins introduce their newborn sons, Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, for the first time after being born just one day apart. Brie is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Birdie, but Matteo is Nikki's first child, which made for a surreal moment for the twins as they introduced the cousins in the hospital.

"Seeing you walk in with a baby, I'm like, 'She's a mom,'" Brie shares with her twin while filming a confessional later on. Recovering from her C-section in the hospital, the mother-of-two tells the little babies, meeting for the first time, "Buddy and Matteo, I can't even believe it. You guys don't even know, but you're going to be best friends for life." Nikki agrees, "You are." The meeting of the cousins for the first time was "so bizarre" for Brie. Nikki added, "I kind of felt like I was in a dream. Like, out of body experience."

Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan, commented on the sweet first meeting that the cousins are chilling as "relaxed best friends," joking, "Just a couple of sleeping brothers, that's what I hope for." Having welcomed their kids so close to one another, Nikki remarks it's "so crazy" that the two both had sons as well.

Being able to share their birth experiences was a "perfect ending" to their pregnancies, and made everything "so special," Nikki said. The placid moment hasn't quelled the competitive spirit between the two former WWE Superstars, however. Nikki, who gave birth before her sister, said, "She says more me, but that's 'cause I think I win every competition we have and I beat you. Nothing's better too that…How long were you dilated for? Four weeks? And I wasn't at all."

Nikki has more firsts in her future, as she and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev tentatively begin to plan their wedding for 2021. In December, the couple told Us Weekly they have talked "quite a bit" about their big day, and are finally getting some details planned out. While the two would love to have a fall wedding in Napa Valley, the two also want to make sure the COVID-19 pandemic is under control so they can celebrate their big day with family and friends. Total Bellas airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!