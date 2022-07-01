Baltimore Ravens Star Jaylon Ferguson's Cause of Death Revealed

Jaylon Ferguson, linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, died last month, and the cause of death has been announced. According to TMZ Sports, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Maryland revealed that Ferguson died due to "the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine." The death has been ruled an accident.

Ferguson died after police found him at a home in the northern district of the city where he was unresponsive and being treaded by medics. There were no signs of trauma found and foul play was not suspected. "Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate," the Ravens said in a statement issued Friday, per ESPN. "It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life [Saturday]." A funeral for Ferguson will be held in Bains, Lousiana on Saturday.

Ferguson was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In three seasons, Ferguson played in 38 games and recorded 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recovers and two passes defended. "We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the Ravens said in a statement at the time of his death. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson played college football at Louisiana Tech and was one of the top pass rushers in the country. In his senior season, Ferguson recorded 17.5 sacks and finished his career with 45 sacks which is an FBS record. In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Ferguson's fiancée, Doni Smith described the type of man Ferguson was.

"Jaylon definitely had the biggest heart that I've ever imagined. I thought that I had a big heart, but his heart was way bigger," Smith said. "He just was a guy that wanted joy. He wanted peace. He wanted everybody to be happy. He would meet people, and they would instantly become family."