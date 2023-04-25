Watch: Bad Bunny Attacks WWE's Damian Priest With Kendo Stick

Bad Bunny is ready to get back in a WWE ring. On this week's WWE Raw, the Grammy Award-winning artist attacked Damian Priest with a Kendo stick after saving Rey Mysterio from an attack. And before the show ended, Bad Bunny revealed that he is no longer hosting Backlash and instead will take on Priest in a match at the show, which will take place in Puerto Rico.

The last time Bad Bunny competed in WWE was in 2022 when he took part in the Royal Rumble match. Before that Band Bunny teamed up with Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. During a 2021 interview with Allure, Bad Bunny talked about watching his WrestleMania match constantly.

"It was like I died and went to heaven," Bad Bunny said. "I've never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight – I've watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it." Here's a look at Bad Bunny hitting Priest with a Kendo Stick as well as reactions from fans.