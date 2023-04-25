Watch: Bad Bunny Attacks WWE's Damian Priest With Kendo Stick
Bad Bunny is ready to get back in a WWE ring. On this week's WWE Raw, the Grammy Award-winning artist attacked Damian Priest with a Kendo stick after saving Rey Mysterio from an attack. And before the show ended, Bad Bunny revealed that he is no longer hosting Backlash and instead will take on Priest in a match at the show, which will take place in Puerto Rico.
The last time Bad Bunny competed in WWE was in 2022 when he took part in the Royal Rumble match. Before that Band Bunny teamed up with Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021. During a 2021 interview with Allure, Bad Bunny talked about watching his WrestleMania match constantly.
"It was like I died and went to heaven," Bad Bunny said. "I've never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight – I've watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it." Here's a look at Bad Bunny hitting Priest with a Kendo Stick as well as reactions from fans.
Kendo Stick Attack
BREAKING: @sanbenito has challenged @ArcherofInfamy to a STREET FIGHT at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xmO1mwXzqd— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023
One person responded: "Some of the best Kendo Stick shots since Ronda beatdown by Charlotte at Survivor Series. Props to BAD BUNNY."prevnext
Don't Play
His English….yall don’t play with him!!! https://t.co/GAgnLl6quy— nessa (@mimosasonrack) April 25, 2023
One person commented on YouTube: "The fact that Bad Bunny's first singles match in his career is going to be a Street Fight in his homeland of Puerto Rico screams insanity. I say it screams banger after banger after BANGER."prevnext
Nice Shots
I didn’t expect a one vs one (which it will never be,but that’s fine) and it should be a fun match
Also good kendo stick shots! https://t.co/0BxX2mAvYb— Haru 🌤️ (@HaruSor02640404) April 25, 2023
One fan said on YouTube: "His English was horrible in 2021, now he's like 83% fluent. Dude almost speaks perfectly everything was understandable."prevnext
Incredible Run
Bad bunny has been incredible in WWE https://t.co/bNk9Hl3J9T— #RoadTo18(LAL 3-1) (@BanksSZN) April 25, 2023
A YouTuber wrote: "This is gonna elevate Damian Priest to bigger star status. Don't be surprised if with this match he receives a lot of momentum and ends up winning the new world title."prevnext
Showing Passion
Bunny's involvement in WWE doesn't feel like "Oh, I'm just doing this for the money or to help put eyes on WWE and myself." He actually performs like he's an active member of the roster whenever he's involved. He's actually passionate about this, and it shows. https://t.co/A5TisNVdXL— Michael Allen (@mike_check92) April 25, 2023
One fan said on YouTube: "Yeah, their feud has just begun right here! Bad Bunny challenging Damian Priest to a Street Fight at Backlash? Now, that's gonna be a hell of a banger! Like I said, these two went from friends to now enemies. Cannot wait for this! And I know he's been in a tag team match before, but this will be Bunny's first one on one singles match in WWE."prevnext
Very Interested
i’m genuinely interested https://t.co/cAeAO3MMfd pic.twitter.com/xjPUObHZyI— onen (@ronensantoss) April 25, 2023
A fan wrote on YouTube: "Yeah, this is going to be a LOT of fun. I hope we get to go behind the scenes a little, because I know this means a lot to Damien as well."prevnext
Big Match
Bad Bunny v Damian Priest in a ‘San Juan Street Fight’ is official for #WWEBacklash 🔥🔥🔥
Should be an absolute blast. pic.twitter.com/OLV4sdQSmf— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 25, 2023
And this fan tweeted: "I'm happy for both Priest and Bunny. Imagine how honored Priest feels."prev