Bad Bunny Addresses Potential WWE Return

Bad Bunny made a lasting impression on WWE fans when he competed in WrestleMania 37 last year. In the match, Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison, and Bad Bunny showed off different moves in the ring that caught everyone's attention. While speaking with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Priest revealed if Bad Bunny will make a return to WWE.

"You know it comes down to he (Bad Bunny) had a perfect time in his schedule that he was like I'm not doing anything, I'm gonna move to Florida just to train and completely invest all my energy and time into this," Priest said. "You know he's not someone that just wanted to just come in and then leave or just promote something. He wanted to get invested, if he gets that time again where he could devote himself I believe we'll see Bad Bunny in the WWE ring again."

Bad Bunny did compete in this year's Royal Rumble, but that was a one-off. But if the 28-year-old rapper and singer decides to return to WWE, he would be welcome with open arms. WWE legend Randy Orton spoke about Bad Bunny on The Bump last year and revealed that he has earned his respect.

"We have had a lot of celebrities, over the years since I have been here, come in and try to step into our world and do what we do," Orton said, per Sportskeeda. "Because you know, everyone can do it, right? We make it look easy, but it is not. And for the first time, maybe not the first time, but for the first time in this manner, I can say that seeing Bad Bunny come into our world, seeing him completely halt his touring schedule, his music, and any kind of thing he had going on. He stopped it dead in the tracks so that he can get in the ring."

Orton went on to praise Bad Bunny for the work he put in prior to WrestleMania. "I have seen him. Those practice rings, and I have seen him in there with the trainers, trying to get as good as he can get," Orton stated. "Two, three, four, five hours a day. That impresses me. And I have to say thank you to Bad Bunny for having respect for what I do and what everyone in the locker room does, and what WWE does. I appreciated him as a fan, but now I can look over at him and call him a fellow performer in my world."