AustrianGP: Lando Norris, 20, Makes the Podium, and F1 Fans Are Losing It

The Formula One season kicked off on Sunday afternoon with the AustrianGP at the Red Bull Ring. This race served as a momentous event for 20-year-old Lando Norris, the "Meme Lord" of motorsports. The young driver finished third and secured the first trophy of his F1 career. He celebrated by spraying Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas with champagne while the fans expressed excitement on social media.

While Norris isn't someone with several wins on his resume, he has built up a large fanbase. He is known as one of F1's most entertaining drivers due to the memes on his social media account, as well as his Twitch streams. Fans often cheer for him and hope that he finds success in each race. He managed to do so on Sunday and his third-pace finish sparked considerable excitement among fans and casual viewers alike.