AustrianGP: Lando Norris, 20, Makes the Podium, and F1 Fans Are Losing It
The Formula One season kicked off on Sunday afternoon with the AustrianGP at the Red Bull Ring. This race served as a momentous event for 20-year-old Lando Norris, the "Meme Lord" of motorsports. The young driver finished third and secured the first trophy of his F1 career. He celebrated by spraying Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas with champagne while the fans expressed excitement on social media.
While Norris isn't someone with several wins on his resume, he has built up a large fanbase. He is known as one of F1's most entertaining drivers due to the memes on his social media account, as well as his Twitch streams. Fans often cheer for him and hope that he finds success in each race. He managed to do so on Sunday and his third-pace finish sparked considerable excitement among fans and casual viewers alike.
i’m still getting butterflies when i see the vids of the team and lando celebrating on my timeline.... my tl looking damn fine today ngl— julia’ (@formularules) July 5, 2020
Well dun Lando https://t.co/rFCUwSXxHq— Richard Asling (@Richie_Az86) July 5, 2020
Is Lando old enough to drink?😂😂— ChrisTheBeast (@Chriskeast91) July 5, 2020
Go go lando was so proud of you out there today! Here’s for next weekend 🧡🍾— Kaitlyn Marshall (@kaitzmarshy) July 5, 2020
I think this is our favourite photo of @LandoNorris today 😂#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pl05KrKaNC— CRASH.NET/F1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) July 5, 2020
From an eternal McLaren fan since the Senna-Prost era... congrats to Lando and the @McLarenF1 team ☝️👍— Fabian E. Rubio (@ferubio7) July 5, 2020
Never really been into F1 but i stubbled across a 'streamer' on @Twitch playing @CallofDuty and the guy is just a class act. @LandoNorris is the guy to bring in a new wave of fans including myself with on track vlogs, gaming online with fans etc. This is only the start GGs Lando!— Jamie Gallimore (@JGallimore_) July 5, 2020
TODAY IS NOT A DREAM!!— daisy | LANDO GOT P3🇦🇹 (@daisyxturv) July 5, 2020
TODAY IS NOT A DRILL!!
-
YES LANDO NORRIS GOT A PODIUM IN AUSTRIA ITS NOT A JOKE ITS FACTS
The circuit that gave us the first Lando Norris meme gives us the first Lando Norris podium. Poetry. #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/9rgjGmEZPi— Stephanie Furst (@furst_stephanie) July 5, 2020
Theres gonna be a trophy (hopefully many more) with Lando’s name at the MTC. Just let that sink in. 🥺— Giulia (@Chaaarlee1) July 5, 2020
So am went away from my phone for a while calmed down a bit. Came back and saw all the support for Lando and I'm off again pic.twitter.com/4JZM0gljxH— Emily O'Callaghan (@ocallaghanemily) July 5, 2020
FRIENDLY REMINDER THAT LANDO GOT P3— anika (@scuderrari) July 5, 2020
Everytime I see videos of Lando coming third I get very emotional, don’t think I’m going to get over this🧡— g r a c e y♡ (@xgracexo) July 5, 2020
What a race 😍from the number of people who retired from the race to the spin offs and Hamilton losing his podium. What an epic way to start the season ♥️ So happy for Lando Norris 🔥#AustrianGP #mclarenF1— Titus Mathew (@titusmathew96) July 5, 2020
To join the trend ... GET IN LANDO #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/lmn6xizXKd— Matthew crown (@matthewcrown2) July 5, 2020
What a race!! Just caught up with the #AustrianGP. So happy for Lando! It’s a while since #F1 has had me cheering at the tele and today it did. Super race. Gutted for Albon. Bring on next week.— Richie 🇬🇧🏳️🌈🇪🇺 (@rnendick0705) July 5, 2020