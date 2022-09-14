Austin McBroom Reportedly Hospitalized After Embarrassing Boxing Loss

Austin McBroom didn't have the best weekend. The YouTube star lost to AnEson Gib in a boxing match in Los Angeles and was taken to the hospital after the fight according to multiple reports. McBroom was knocked down by Gib five times before the referee called the match. Doctors rushed in to check on McBroom before deciding the 30-year-old needed to be taken to the hospital for follow-up medical attention.

The McBroom vs. Gib fight was the main event of the Social Gloves 2 event which was held at the Banc of California Stadium in L.A. According to MMA Mania, Gib earned $50,000 for the fight while McBroom earned 10,000. Originally, the fight was scheduled to take place on July 30 but was postponed until Sept. 10.

"I'm still pissed and confused why this fight had to be postponed," McBroom wrote in an Instagram post in August. "Gib did his medical exams with his doctors in the UK and he did not pass [due] to 'an injury' but then he came to LA and did another medical exam with my doctors and results came back with NO injury which only has me to believe that he just needed more time to train or he needed more time for the steroids to get out of his system. The thing is I would fight him even with him on steroids and him being 20 pounds heavier than me, I don't give a s— cuz, either way, I'm going to embarrass and batter this lil boys face in September 10th for wasting my damn time and energy. You got about 4 weeks left of safety, you better cherish these moments."

After the fight, Gib was asked if his next fight will be against YouTuber KSI who recently won two fights on the same night. "I've got my revenge, I've got my redemption; I've been working so hard in the gym, I'm going to keep going and I'm looking forward to my next fight," he said. "Right now, whatever makes money, makes sense. We'll see what opponent comes my way and we'll see what the future holds." The McBroom vs. Gib event also included NFL stats Andrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell competing in a match. Bell knocked out Peterson in the fifth round.