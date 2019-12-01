Auburn Wins the 84th Annual Iron Bowl With Victory Over Alabama

Saturday’s battle between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide was expected to be one of the most exciting games of the season, and the fans weren’t disappointed. This game didn’t feature much defense as both teams easily moved up and down the field. In the end, however, Auburn reigned victorious in this rivalry game with a 48-45 win on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide had the opportunity to tie the game with two minutes remaining, but this ultimately did not pan out as expected. An errant 30-yard field goal hit the uprights and gave Auburn possession once again with fewer than two minutes remaining in the game.

This game, which drew considerable attention on social media, was defined by wild moments and big plays. Nick Saban had what was described as a sideline meltdown after an issue with the referees and the clock. Instead of having the first half end with Alabama holding a 31-24 lead, Auburn was instead allowed to kick a field goal with one second remaining.

Alabama missed a FG to tie the Iron Bowl! Auburn is up 48-45 with a 1 minute 48 seconds to go! 😬 pic.twitter.com/AeYbW5Et2z — Boom, It’s Football! (@BoomItsFBALL) December 1, 2019

However, Saban getting angry was not the only moment that drew attention during Saturday’s game. Linebacker Zakoby McClain also intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 100-plus yards for a critical touchdown. This temporarily gave Auburn the lead in the third quarter of the game. Although Alabama did later reclaim the advantage.

Heading into the game, Alabama led the all-time series 46-36-1 after winning four of the past five meetings. The most recent game was a 52-21 Alabama victory when the Crimson Tide was ranked first in the nation. The Tigers, on the other hand, were unranked at the time. This was a rematch of the 2017 game in which the sixth-ranked Tigers defeated the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

With this upset now complete, the Crimson Tide will likely see their College Football Playoffs hopes dashed and will be granted an appearance in a lesser bowl game. The Tigers, on the other hand, will take the Iron Bowl trophy home and will have bragging rights over the in-state rivals for the next year.

To make the situation even wilder, the Tigers also won the rivalry game on the anniversary of the infamous Kick Six game in which an Auburn defensive back returned a missed field goal for a game-winning touchdown with no time remaining.

(Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty)