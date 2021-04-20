Arrest Warrant Issued for Seahawks Player on Battery Charge in Louisiana

✖

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Seattle Seahawks player for an alleged second-degree battery that occurred in the New Orleans area on Saturday evening, according to ESPN. St. Bernard District Attorney Perry Nicosia said that Aldon Smith allegedly choked a victim unconscious during an altercation that began inside a coffee shop in Chalmette, Louisiana. The court signed a warrant on Sunday.

The victim was taken to the hospital but didn't stay overnight, Nicosia told ESPN. The alleged incident rose to second-degree battery due to the victim being rendered unconscious. A news release said the alleged victim suffered "severe injuries" and that Smith faces a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to eight years in prison.

WDSU, a New Orleans television station, was the first to report that Smith was wanted in the incident. It's believed that the incident was captured on video, but it's unclear exactly how much was captured. The news release from the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a call for medical assistance. When they arrived, they contacted a male victim who has been assaulted by an acquaintance of his, which was later indented as Smith by the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Smith signed with the Seahawks on April 15 after playing with the Dallas Cowboys last year. In a statement, the Seahawks said: "We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith. Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time." During his NFL career, Smith has had his share of off-the-field incidents and violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL, leading him to miss more than four seasons.

Smith, 31, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2011 and had a breakout season in 2012 after recording 19.5 sacks. In 2014, Smith was suspended for nine games for violating the league's personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

In 2015, Smith was released by the 49ers after being arrested for his third DUI. He quickly signed with the Oakland Raiders and played nine games before being suspended for one year due to a hit-and-run incident. Smith remained suspended through the 2016 and 2017 seasons before being released by the Raiders in 2018 after an alleged domestic violence incident. He signed with the Cowboys in April 2020 and played in all 16 games. Smith finished the 2020 season with 48 tackles and five sacks.