Arch Manning, Nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, Earns Scholarship Offer From Tennessee

Arch Manning could be following the footsteps of a famous family member. According to 247Sports, the University of Tennessee has reaffirmed the team's previous offer to Manning after originally being offered last summer. The Vols fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January and hired Josh Heupel, who is interested in having Manning join the team in 2023.

Manning is the son of Copper Manning and the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who played college football at Tennessee, and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning. He's also the grandson of legendary NFL player Archie Manning. 247Sports has Arch listed as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in 2023. Arch is also listed as the No. 1 sophomore in the state of Louisiana.

The question is can Arch be as good as his family members? Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote: "Pro-style passer with good functional athleticism defenses must account for, particularly as a scrambler and off-schedule playmaker. "Excels throwing on the move. Capable of effective throws across his body on the run. Shows a quick, smooth, repeatable delivery and consistently stays on top of the ball, especially in the short-to-intermediate passing game, where he thrives. Accurate passer to all levels who can fit deeper throws into zone windows with appropriate mix of touch and velocity."

Tennessee fans are hoping Arch comes to Tennessee and makes an impact like Peyton did in the late 1990s. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback played for the Vols from 1994-1997. He stood out in his senior season, winning the Campbell Trophy, the Maxwell Award and was named a Consensus All-American after throwing for 3,819 yards and 36 touchdowns. Additionally, Peyton led the Vols to an SEC title and an Orange Bowl appearance.

Arch also has an offer from Ole Miss, which is where Eli went to school. Eli didn't have the same success in college as Peyton but he had a very strong carer. Like Peyton, Eli won the Maxwell Award but also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2003 after throwing for 3,600 yards and 29 touchdowns. In the 2003 season, Eli led Ole Miss to a 10-3 record and a victory in the Cotton Bowl.