Antonio Brown Takes to Twitter to Say ‘Free AB’

Antonio Brown wants to be back in the NFL as soon as possible. On Tuesday, the former New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver went to Twitter to express his frustration of being a free agent. He has been active on social media since being cut by the Patriots last month but he only said two words on Tuesday – “Free AB.”

Free AB — AB (@AB84) October 15, 2019

Fans well all over this tweet when they saw it.

One fan said, “Says he doesn’t need football than cries after not being in the league for 4 weeks,” while another fan said, “Reality setting in with this (clown) now lol watching the NFL and life move right along without the ‘almighty’ AB on the field lmao imagine that.”

The comments did not stop there.

One fan said, “AB in March 2019: “If the new team won’t play by my rules…I don’t even have to play. AB in October 2019: Someone have the Patriots call me,” and another fan said, “You were given your freedom from that oppressing $30 million guaranteed contract playing for a fan base that would have treated you like a god, what more could you want?”

This tweet by Brown ties to the latest report concerning him and his legal issues. According to ESPN, Brown is hoping is legal issues are resolved in the next few weeks so he can sign with a team this season. The big lawsuit Brown is dealing with right now is his sexual assault claim filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor. The lawsuit was filed shortly after Brown signed with the Patriots, but the case was pulled out of federal court. Instead, Taylor re-filed the lawsuit at Florida state court so NFL investigators want to talk to Brown to get more information on the situation.

But even if Brown gets his legal issues resolved, who will sign him since he was cut by two teams in a three-week span? Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus recently said a few teams have shown interest in him.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the 99 Problems Podcast. “I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”