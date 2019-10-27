Antonio Brown Throws Shade at Raiders in Saturday Twitter Rant

Antonio Brown is without a job at the moment following his release from the New England Patriots, and he is currently looking to get back in the league. However, that hasn’t happened just yet, so he has been spending his time on social media, interacting with both his fans and those that don’t particularly like him.

The result of these conversations is that Brown made many remarks about all of his former teams, as well as the different events that led to his release from both the Oakland Raiders and the Patriots. Some of the comments were decidedly negative while others were more thought-provoking.

As it turns out, Brown is not particularly fond of the two teams that he spent time with before signing with the New England Patriots. He made multiple comments about both the Raiders and the Steelers while discussing that he would never go back to either team.

Unsurprisingly, these comments were met with various reactions from fans on Twitter. Some simply laughed at the entire situation while others wanted to dive deeper into the discussion. Some simply took time to reference the allegations against Brown that have led to an investigation by the NFL.

Don’t Want No Scrubs

Used me for the HBO ratings then rip my guarantees! No way I play with scrubs on weak weak basis chicken plan was for shirts not 🏈 https://t.co/tFdNvuMbcA — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

While Brown was retweeting and responding to people on Twitter Saturday morning, there were many questions about his short-lived stint with the Oakland Raiders. Specifically, many people wanted clarification about his comments about a lack of support from the team.

As one individual mentioned on Twitter, Brown said that the Raiders never supported him, but the video says something different. Specifically, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured multiple conversations between Brown and Coach Gruden in which the receiver thanked the team for their support.

No Longer BFFs

He cool great person truly just wish he had more say so inregards of things but he didn’t want AB it’s a lot that comes with it ! I even bought em a Rolex wonder does he know what time it is he probably never put it on tell em send it to BRADY https://t.co/dXahnZ3LOZ — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

Before Antonio Brown’s trade becoming official, the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver was down in the Bay Area and was knocking on quarterback Derek Carr’s door. The goal was to build a close friendship with the man throwing him the football, which Brown said that he and Ben Roethlisberger did not have.

Now, however, the situation has changed. Brown says that Carr never wanted him on the team. What’s interesting about this is that Brown was the one writing “Bumper Carrs” on Twitter and talking about how he wasn’t accepted. Carr, on the other hand, told NBCS Bay Area that he “loves AB. He knows that.”

Opening Press Conference

I didn’t I was extremely excited https://t.co/QtQkJ6sfe9 — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

When Antonio Brown landed with the Oakland Raiders via trade, he took part in a much-publicized opening press conference that featured him sitting next to head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock. During this conversation, Brown expressed his desire to perform at a high level for the Silver and Black, much like Jerry Rice did back in the day.

Additionally, Brown also specifically said that he brings accountability to the receiving corps. As he explained, he will include a fine system for any player that is late or misses practice. Well, after many absences from training camp, as well as many other issues, the Raiders fans are starting to doubt the authenticity of Brown’s opening remarks.

Never Again

Not now not never https://t.co/eX0wcTHZ48 — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

Antonio Brown is making it very clear that he is “done” with the Oakland Raiders. When he was traded to the Silver and Black, the conversation was all about how he was going to make a huge difference for Derek Carr, Jon Gruden, and the entire Bay Area team. However, he is no longer of that same mindset.

One of the common themes throughout Saturday’s Twitter rant is that Brown never wants to play for the Raiders again despite never actually suiting up and taking part in a game. Every time he was asked about a possible return to the Raiders, Brown quickly shut that discussion down.

Best Dressed

With the incidents and allegations surrounding Brown in recent months, many believe he is taking on a new role. Specifically, many football fans have referred to him as a clown for various reasons. Every time he posts something on social media, people respond with clown emojis and other references to those that wear wigs and face paint.

Now that Halloween is approaching, one football fan took the comparison to a new level. Antonio Brown jersey and clown makeup, taking home an award for best costume. Unexpectedly, the veteran receiver did not appear to have any issues with this outfit.

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade

With Antonio Brown no longer in the Steel City, there are many fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers that are happy he is unemployed. However, others miss his playmaking ability. In fact, they wish that the Steelers had sent a different player packing last March.

Granted, the primary issue with that is the fact that Brown was the one who demanded a trade after his argument with Ben Roethlisberger. If he hadn’t done so, this trade would not have happened.

Madden Rosters

While there were many football fans that were calling for Brown to join their team, especially in Buffalo, there were many others that wanted to see him not doing anything of the sort. Specifically, a lot of those that root for the Seahawks and other teams wanted to let him know that there was no chance that he would be joining their team.

If Brown does indeed want to join with Russell Wilson in the Pacific Northwest, it won’t be happening in the 2019 season, according to these fans. Instead, his next best option will be video games.