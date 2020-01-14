Antonio Brown Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid Drama With Ex Chelsie Kyriss

Antonio Brown is still fighting with his ex Chelsie Kyriss. On Monday, Brown posted a video of him arguing with Kyriss and officers of the Hollywood Police Department for allowing her to be on his property. And shortly after the incident, Brown went to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet which is likely talking about Kyriss.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver didn’t name Kyriss directly in the tweet, but based on what happened on Monday, it’s only fitting that he would be talking about his ex. In fact, one of the Twitter accounts that responded to the tweet, translated what Brown was saying.

Videos by PopCulture.com

lil baby think she signed to touch money nah baby ain’t no free lunch — AB (@AB84) January 13, 2020

“My baby mama thinks she’s getting my money, no way baby,” the Twitter account AB Translator Messenger Man wrote. “No free lunches or nice things for you.”

There were a number of other Twitter users that responded to Brown’s message. One fan wrote: “She’s taking 3 kids to school. Don’t know how it got to the point of name calling to her and ripping into the police over something small like her wanting to borrow a car to drive abs kids to school. Even if she asked in a rude way or entitled way. Kids copy the parents.”

“We comment, we laugh, we make fun, we drop GIFs and memes but if we are going to be serious for a minute,” another person tweeted. AB needs help. Forget playing football again, he needs help to get back to being a normal person; a normal man.”

“There is no reason why you should be saying that stuff in front of your kids,” a third Twitter user stated. “Why hate on the cops when she tried to steal your car?? They were helping you resolve your baby mama drama.”

In the video, Brown was seen yelling at Kyriss and the police in front of the kids. The battle between the two has been going on for a while and it started last month when Brown sent heated messages towards her. Kyriss responded to the attacks by claiming Brown cheated on her.

“One thing I don’t do is cheat,” she wrote on Instagram. “You left me and the kids multiple times honey with no explanation for weeks/months at a time! Now you make up some lame a– story I have receipts for that too but I’m let my attorney handle it.”