Antonio Brown Seemingly Retires, and Sets off Twitter Users
Wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, seemingly announcing his retirement from the NFL. He started by writing "Is it time to walk away i done [checkmark emoji] everything in the game ?!!" He then continued by tweeting, "at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!" Brown finished by saying that his mission is "complete," which prompted a massive amount of responses on social media.
When NFL fans saw this tweet, they responded with a wide variety of comments. Some expressed shock that Brown is walking away at the age of 32 after making a name as one of the league's best players. Others didn't actually believe him. They saw tweets earlier in the year where Brown "retired," but he backtracked on those previous statements. The third group, however, expressed happiness about the update. They proclaimed that they didn't need to see Brown in the NFL anymore.
One of the best receivers in the game regardless ! https://t.co/JYeURujWwn— That_DarkSkinDude™🏀🇸🇳 (@maradieng7) July 20, 2020
prevnext
DONT RETIRE THE NFL WILL DIE WITHOUT AB— STIDHAM SZN (@botzerve) July 20, 2020
Lmao we all know damn well only reason you retiring is cause nobody wanna sign you— 𝐉𝐂🧊🚀 (@JcDoesEdits) July 20, 2020
prevnext
I agree with AB, the risk for a team to sign him is not worth the reward. Smartest thing he has ever tweeted— cric337 (@christianR08) July 20, 2020
So now what?
There's risk in everything. You just gave up all of your earning potential, so I hope you've taken care of your money.
I guess we'll see ya around, AB. Your Hall of Fame induction in six years, I'd guess.— DreamKrusherJ (@DreamKrusherJ) July 20, 2020
prevnext
No, don’t go out like this. You’re the 🐐 WR with more to prove!!— David Stewart (@DStew89) July 20, 2020
Last thing he needs is to get hit in the head again. He needs to take care of his health. This game isn't worth his life.— David Stowe (@stoweby) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Bro you did it to yourself. no team can trust you after last year’s shenanigans— Pstabber (@TheRealPstabber) July 20, 2020
This is all we wanted pic.twitter.com/kEgYEyhmUj— Robbo (@Robbo5100) July 20, 2020
prevnext
How many times do u play on walking away pic.twitter.com/9NyCP4Jehs— west coast Steelers fan. (@MbarajassrMarc) July 20, 2020
just like come back to the Steelers so I didn’t waste 80 bucks on a jersey— IceBear🥞🧇#LLJW (@icebearwonton) July 20, 2020
prevnext
I fixed your quote...
"at this point the risk is greater than the reward"
Now you are properly restating what teams said to you when you asked for an invitation to training camps.
P.S. Thank you for showing the world how a persons ego can destroy a promising career.— Cheeba Jones (@CheebaJones) July 20, 2020
Get your ass on the football field bro, the NFL needs you. Keep training, keep your head down, and a team will give you a shot. Have faith and God will reward you pic.twitter.com/ONf7LpCviC— The Daily ‘Dile (@TheDailyDile) July 20, 2020
prevnext
It was all good just a week ago https://t.co/KIwQqP2FM1— iRon iKe Tyson (@TurnpikeIKE621) July 20, 2020
@Buccaneers are CRAZY, I’d sign @AB84 like why not?!? Don’t get to many chances at this. Can say he’s a distraction?!? But what isn’t at this point?? Can all look at the @Redskins for distractions 😅 @Fat_Damon91 pic.twitter.com/wUzhi5owhW— Tevon W-S (@Smiiilleyyy) July 20, 2020
prevnext
Hope this is just a moment and you get over it...never been a fan of any team you have played on but I want to see you go out strong...glad this message was peaceful...but think about it...your career deserves a better exit...don't be remembered for the last year. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 for you!— Coach Ken Marshall (@bigghugg) July 20, 2020
It won't take that long— E (@BostonSprtsNut) July 20, 2020
prevnext
You can play if you still want to AB. If you decide to retire, you’ve given yourself and the NFL everything you had which is immense. I’m with you either way. Think hard and consciously.— Reynold (@PressRey) July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020
prev
Enjoy retirement, you were my favorite player until things got ugly but now that things died down my appreciation is sky high and vision is clear. One of the best WR careers ever. I will always keep my 84 jersey around because it’s my token of memory for how great you were. pic.twitter.com/dZ5ZPfl8HY— You (@poodle4r) July 20, 2020