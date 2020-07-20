Antonio Brown Seemingly Retires, and Sets off Twitter Users

Wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, seemingly announcing his retirement from the NFL. He started by writing "Is it time to walk away i done [checkmark emoji] everything in the game ?!!" He then continued by tweeting, "at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!" Brown finished by saying that his mission is "complete," which prompted a massive amount of responses on social media.

When NFL fans saw this tweet, they responded with a wide variety of comments. Some expressed shock that Brown is walking away at the age of 32 after making a name as one of the league's best players. Others didn't actually believe him. They saw tweets earlier in the year where Brown "retired," but he backtracked on those previous statements. The third group, however, expressed happiness about the update. They proclaimed that they didn't need to see Brown in the NFL anymore.