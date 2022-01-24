Antonio Brown Reveals Which NFL Team He Wants to Play for in 2022

Antonio Brown knows which NFL team he wants to play for next season. While appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, Brown, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month said he would love to play for the Baltimore Ravens. Brown was asked what quarterback was “next in line” in his career.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said on the podcast hosted by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall who went on to ask if that’s the QB wants to play for. “Action Jackson,” Brown said. “Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. … Shout out Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only him throwing the ball, the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

AB went on I AM ATHLETE and said he's ready to play with Lamar Jackson 👀👀👀https://t.co/AaxoHrEcl1 — Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) January 24, 2022

Jackson saw the video of Brown talking about joining the Ravens and went to Twitter to retweet it on his page while posting a smiling face with horns emoji. This isn’t the first time Brown has talked about playing for the Ravens. As mentioned by The Baltimore Sun, Brown worked out with Jackson and his cousin Marquise Brown, who plays for Baltimore. The video of the workout emerged in April 2020, and at the time, Jackson was asked about the team possibly signing Antonio Brown.

“I’d be happy if they signed him,” Jackson said of Brown, who was in-between teams after being cut by the New England Patriots in September 2019. “He’s a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.” Brown signed with the Buccaneers later in the year and helped the team win a Super Bowl. He re-signed with the team before the 2021 season and finished his season with 42 receptions, 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He was cut by the Bucs before the regular season ended after he left the field during the team’s game against the New York Jets.

The Ravens finished the 2021 season with an 8-9 record, their first losing season since 2015. They also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but the team didn’t have Jackson for five games due to an injury. The Ravens had two receivers record 1,000 yards. Marquise Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns, and tight end Mark Andrews caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine scores.