Patriots WR Antonio Brown Interviewed While Driving in Boston Traffic

Antonio Brown just gave his first interview as a member of the New England Patriots and did it in the most Antonio Brown way possible. While driving in Boston traffic, a fan rolled up to Brown’s car and started talking to Brown.

“Let’s go, bro,” Brown shouted. When the fan asked Brown if he was excited to play with the Patriots, the All-Pro receiver said, “Extremely grateful, bro!”

It’s very likely we’ll hear more from Brown when the Patriots have their first practice of the week on Wednesday, but it’s clear Brown can’t wait to get started. One teammate who can’t wait to get things going with Brown is Tom Brady who absolutely loves having him on the roster.

“Antonio, meeting him today, I really enjoyed being around him,” Brady said on Weston One Radio on Monday via ESPN. “He’s a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He’s been extremely productive.”

There have been critics who think Brown won’t do much in New England. Brady explained how he and the rest of the team can win the Super Bowl at the end of the year.

“The only thing that I know what we can do is to go out there and work at it, to meet and to communicate, and get on the practice field and go through things,” he said. “I’m not buying into any hype or potential. I’m into work. He’s into work and our entire offense is into doing what’s in the best interest for the team. I’m really excited to get to practice on Wednesday.”

It looks like Brown and Brady on the same wavelength heading into the second week of the 2019 season. But the one thing Brown has to realize is that he is joining a team that already has some established receivers in Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.

That said, the Patriots showed their commitment to Brown by trading former All-Pro wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets on Tuesday afternoon. But even if things don’t well for Brown and he becomes a problem, Brady and the Patriots will move on from him because they have proven that no player is bigger than the organization.