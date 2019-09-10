See All Antonio Brown’s Latest Controversial Instagram Posts

Antonio Brown has had one of the most interesting offseasons any NFL player could have. At the beginning of the year, Brown was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he was looking to be traded. By March, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a third and fifth-round pick and he signed a three-year contract extension where he got $30 million guaranteed.

That’s when things got interesting for the All-Pro receiver. He injured his feet due to frostbite, he threatened to quit the NFL for not being able to play with his old helmet and he was fined for missing practices. That led to him going off on Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and he was eventually released while losing his $30 million guaranteed.

On Tuesday, Brown officially signed with the New England Patriots and he will now join forces with quarterback Tom Brady who has six Super Bowl rings. So we are in for a very interesting 2019 season.

Here’s a look at Brown’s latest controversial Instagram posts.

Fight for It

It’s clear Brown believes he’s fighting the good fight. He shared a quote that says, “Fight for what you know is right,” and he then wrote, “No weapons formed against me shall prosper.”

One fan is not in with this post by saying, “Shouldn’t you be supporting your new team and not on social media?”

Pats Fans are Ready

Patriots fans are more than excited about the addition of Brown. During the game on Sunday night, Brown shared photos of fans supporting him with signs and pictures. Nino Brown commented on the photo by saying, “My dawg bout to get this ring it’s ok to switch teams to get a ring. A lot of you women need to learn that. AB gon get a ring before u do.”

Riding with Belichick

This is a very interesting post. Brown is shown saying, “My ride is here,” and it shows Belichick driving the Patriots bus to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

One fan commented, “@uber and @lyft let you add stops now…Canton seems appropriate after Foxborough.”

It would be very cool to see Belichick driving Brown around.

Patriot Way

This is another post that has received a lot of engagement as it shows Brown in a Pats uniform swimming in money and he writes, “The Patriot Way.”

Nino Brown had another comment for Brown as he said, “This is chess not checkers let them haters continue jumping to conclusions. We gon continue thinking 3 moves ahead.”

Brown and Julian Edelman

Before Brown signed with the Patriots, he was hanging out with Julian Edelman at the Grammy Awards. Edelman won Super Bowl MVP last year as he helped the team win the sixth championship. So this is another indicator that Brown wanted to join the Steelers before he was traded to the Raiders.

First Reaction

When Brown first heard the news he was a member of the Patriots, he shared a photo made by Bleacher Report that shows in with a Patriots uniform. Brown also wrote, “LFG Tom Brady.”

Edelman responded with multiple fire emojis and did former NFL receiver Nate Robinson who also said, ” Go get that ring bro.”

The Request

Last weekend, Brown posted this and it got the ball in motion in terms of being released from the Raiders. He said, “And that’s fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines. Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. “I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.” Release me.”

The Call

Before Brown requested to be released, he shared this video of a phone call with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Along with the call, Brown wrote, “With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy. Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player, I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way for himself to be in charge of his own life. Watch for yourself.”