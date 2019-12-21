Antonio Brown Flashes Giant Stack of Cash, Calls It His ‘Voided Contract Money’

Antonio Brown recently revealed that he is working on the first music video for his upcoming album. The scope of the project is unknown, but the former NFL receiver has shown that piles of cash will be prominently featured. He showed off the proverbial loot while referring to it as his voided contract money.

Multiple posts on Brown’s Instagram Stories showed piles of money sitting on his dining room table. There were multiple stacks of $100 bills, and Brown later showed himself sitting in front of them while wearing a fur coat. He was surrounded by women wearing white lingerie and white ski masks.

“I got all your voided contract money right here,” Brown said in one video, referencing his grievances against the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

In early October, Brown filed grievances against both the Patriots and the Raiders. He had spent time with each franchise, signing contracts that included guaranteed money. However, both teams voided the guaranteed money due to “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The Raiders took this approach after Brown’s alleged altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, as well as multiple missed practice sessions. In all, the receiver missed out on $29 million in guarantees for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. There was also the matter of a $1 million workout bonus that was voided after Brown missed nearly all of training camp with frostbitten feet and an ongoing helmet grievance against the NFL.

The Patriots, on the other hand, voided the $9 million signing bonus that was part of Brown’s contract that he signed during the opening week of football. This move occurred after allegations of sexual assault and rape against Brown came to light prior to Week 3. There were reports that the Patriots would ultimately award Brown that amount of money, but that has not taken place.

A ruling on Brown’s grievances isn’t expected until the spring, but the former Patriots receiver is making it clear that he still has a considerable amount of cash on hand despite receiving no money from the Raiders and only one game check from New England. His upcoming music video will feature a sizable amount of money, all of which will be piled on the dining room table.

Photo Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty