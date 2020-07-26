Former NFL Star Antonio Brown and Fiancee Chelsie Kyriss Welcome Newborn A.K.B.

✖

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and his fiancee Chelsie Kyriss revealed on Instagram Saturday night they welcomed a new baby. Kyriss shared a photo of the baby, who is still in the hospital, on her Instagram Story, and revealed his initials, A.K.B. She also confirmed the baby was born on Thursday. Brown's post showed him cradling their baby and smiling for the camera. "Family all that matters," he wrote, adding the hashtag "Allure."

Brown announced he and Kyriss got engaged in March. Days later, he told fans in an Instagram Q&A session that she is pregnant with their fourth child together, reports The Blast. The two have had a rocky relationship, but reconciled during the week of the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Around the time of their reconciliation, Brown published an apology to Kyriss on Instagram. "First and foremost, I will love to Thanks the most high 'God' for allowing the 'God' that's in me to really look deep into myself, Mainly because greater the spirit thats in us, than the spirit that's Of the world," Brown wrote on Feb. 2. "And me being a 'God' fearing man first, Truly understand That I owe my wonderful Kids and the mother [Kryiss] of my wonderful kids, The world Biggest Apology, for my Public out breaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my Emotional roller Coaster that we all are faced with in Life."

Brown and Kyriss have three sons together, all under the age of 5. In January, she sought sole custody of the children, USA Today reported at the time. Kyriss said Brown "continues to demonstrate an incapacity to make decisions that are in the best interest of the minor children." She filed the lawsuit in Broward County, Florida on Jan. 15 and asked the court to require Brown's visits with their children to be supervised.

Just days after Kyriss filed for custody, Brown turned himself in after Florida authorities issued an arrest warrant. for allegedly assaulting a moving truck driver outside e his home. Brown faced felony charges from the incident. Last month, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years probation. He also has to complete 100 hours of community service, an anger management course and a psychological evaluation.

Earlier this month, the controversial Brown appeared to hint he was no longer going to play in the NFL. "Is it time to walk away i done [checkmark emoji] everything in the game?!!" he tweeted, later adding, "At this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84."

The 32-year-old Brown spent the first eight years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, he signed with the Oakland Raiders, but he was released without ever playing for the team due to off-the-field behavior and a confrontation with GM Mike Maycock. The New England Patriots signed him, but he was cut after playing in one game due to the NFL's investigation into his sexual assault allegations.