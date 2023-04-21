Police Ordered to Arrest Former NFL Star Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is on the verge of being arrested. According to TMZ Sports, an order was issued by a Miami-Dade County, Florida judge on April 14 for officers to arrest the former NFL wide receiver for unpaid child support. Brown allegedly ducked payments that he has been required to make to his ex Wiltrice Jackson. He can be released from custody if he pays $30,000, which the judge ruled is to be applied to his unpaid child support.

Brown and Jackson were together when he was playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers early in his NFL career. They have a daughter together, and their relationship was a rocky one as Brown was accused of shoving Jackson during a domestic dispute in 2019. Brown was never charged for the alleged incident.

Police have been instructed to arrest Brown multiple times over the years, including in late 2022 when an arrest warrant was issued for the Super Bowl champion wide receiver after he was allegedly involved in a domestic battery incident with the mother of his children in Tampa. Brown was never arrested after officials said the alleged victim recanted her story.

Brown last played in the NFL in January 2022 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the time, Brown left the team during a game against the New York Jets. Brown was released from the team a few days later. He is retired from the NFL and is now part owner of the Albany Empire, a National Arena League Team.

"I remember being here as a kid watching my dad play in this building, all the little kids with face paint cheering. So this is great for me to be here with my kids and my dad and give back to this community," Brown said in a statement in March about the Empire. "I'm excited to be here and help bring these players and community a Three-peat."

Brown, 34, was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played for the Steelers for nine seasons and became one of the best players in the league, being named to the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro Team five times. In 2019, Brown joined the Oakland Raiders but didn't play a game for the team as he was released before the regular season began. He then joined the New England Patriots during the 2019 season and only played in one game. Brown was cut by the Patriots due to him being the center of allegations against multiple women. He signed with the Buccaneers midway through the 2020 season and helped the team win the Super Bowl at the end of the year.