NFL Alum Sergio Brown Goes Missing After Mother Found Dead

Former NFL player Sergio Brown goes missing after his mother was found dead behind her Chicago home, according to the Associated Press. Family members told police on Saturday that they could not find Brown or his mother Myrtle Brown. A medical examiner determined on Sunday that Myrtle Brown was injured during an assault. Her death was listed as a homicide, according to PEOPLE.

"She was an outstanding woman, and I'm hoping she's in the right place and she's with God," Myrtle's next-door neighbor, Carlos Cortez, told CBS News. "Like I said, I never would've expected this in a million years. You only watch this on TV. And to know this happened next door, it's a tragedy." Cortez told CBS News the last time he saw Sergio Brown and his mother in person on Thursday. He also claimed family members told him that Sergio "wasn't himself the last few months. He was out of his mind."

Nick Brown, Sergio Brown's brother and Mytrle Brown's son issued a statement on Facebook. "Thank you, everyone, for all of your outreach, help, love and condolences. It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, 'tough times don't last' and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope. Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won't let you down.

"My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home. People, please don't approach the property, this is still an ongoing investigation by the Maywood Police Department. If you have any information on Sergio's whereabouts please send them to the Maywood Police Department.

Sergio Brown signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He was with the team for two seasons before signing with the Indianapolis Colts before the 2012 season. Brown played in 45 games for the Colts in three seasons. The defensive back then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was there for one season before signing with the Atlanta Falcons before the 2016 season. Brown was cut by the Falcons one week after signing and then joined the Buffalo Bills in November 2016. In 94 career games with 15 starts, Brown recorded 144 tackles, one interception, 2.5 sacks and 10 passes defended.