NFL Alum Sergio Brown Spotted at Tulum Club as Probe Into Mother's Death Continues

Former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown was spotted at a club in Tulum on Sunday despite an ongoing investigation into the death of his mother. According to TMZ Sports, Brown was at the club in Mexico for several hours, buying drinks for people and chatting it up, before leaving. The former Indianapolis Colts safety was shirtless and wearing red Nike swim trunks.

This comes as police in Maywood, Illinois have been searching for Brown after his mom, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, was found dead near a creek on Sept. 16. She and Sergio were reported missing just a few hours before her death. Police then ruled Myrtle's death a homicide, saying she sustained injuries in an assault. TMZ Sports says there were speculations about Sergio traveling to Mexico after an Instagram account apparently belonging to him posted a video of him leaving the county and talking about "fake news."

"She was an outstanding woman, and I'm hoping she's in the right place and she's with God," Myrtle's next-door neighbor, Carlos Cortez, told CBS News. "Like I said, I never would've expected this in a million years. You only watch this on TV. And to know this happened next door, it's a tragedy." Cortez told CBS News the last time he saw Sergio Brown and his mother in person on Thursday. He also claimed family members told him that Sergio "wasn't himself the last few months. He was out of his mind."

Brown, 35, played in the NFL from 2010 to 2016 and played college football at Notre Dame. He spent the majority of his career with the Colts and recorded 53 tackles, one sack and seven passes defended during his time with the team from 2012 to 2014. In 2015, Brown signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and played in 15 games. The following year, Brown signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons but was cut from the team before the season began. In November of 2016, Brown joined the Buffalo Bills and played in eight games.

In 2010, Brown signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. He played in 26 games in two seasons with the Patriots and tallied 48 tackles, one interception and one pass defended.