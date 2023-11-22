Former NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers and Wife Tiffany Welcome Baby No. 10

Phillip Rivers now has 10 children. Earlier this month, the former NFL quarterback announced to AL.com that he and his wife Tiffany welcomed their 10th baby. The couple welcomed son Andrew Joseph Rivers on Monday, Oct. 30, weighing eight pounds and 10 ounces.

"It's awesome. Tiffany is awesome," Rivers told AL.com. "It doesn't matter if it's the first child or the 10th child. It's an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good." Rivers and Tiffany now have seven daughters and three sons, ages five to 21. They are parents to Andrew, Anna, 4, Clare, 8, Rebecca, 10, Peter, 13, Sarah, 14, Gunner, 15, Grace, 17, Caroline, 18, and Halle, 21.

Rivers is currently the head coach for the St. Michael Catholic High School football team in Alabama, and his son, Gunner Rivers, is the starting quarterback. "There is a chance for a Rivers to be throwing it around or catching it or tackling or doing something for the Cardinals for a long time," Rivers said jokingly. "I'll be 60 when this one (Andrew) has his Senior Night."

Rivers 41, played in the NFL from 2004 to 2020. He spent 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and his final season with the Indianapolis Colts. In his NFL career, Rivers was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, led the NFL in passing yards in 2010 and was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2013. He threw for 63,440 yards and 421 yards with a 95.2 passer rating.

Following the 2020 season, Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL. "Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League," Rivers said in a statement at the time. "Thank you, God for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL. I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons, and the Colts for the 17th season. Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person. Thanks to the support staff. I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week... I also enjoyed the banter."