Antonio Brown Charged With Battery, Burglary and Criminal Mischief

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 23 in response to an arrest warrant stemming from an incident where he had allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver outside of his home in Florida. Brown was later released on a $110,000 bond, but he has now been formally charged. According to ESPN, the state of Florida has levied three formal charges against Brown.

ESPN obtained a Broward County court document, which revealed the former All-Pro receiver is facing charges of felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The misdemeanor battery charge states that Brown was “actually and intentionally striking” the driver against his will. The criminal mischief charge states that Brown maliciously injured the driver’s property of $200 or less.

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 21 outside of Brown’s home in Florida. The driver of a moving truck alleged Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, of felony battery and burglary. The driver had reportedly been attempting to deliver Brown’s household items from California.

The altercation reportedly began when Brown allegedly refused to pay $4,000 to the driver for the release of his household goods. The alleged victim said that Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him after pulling him out of the truck. The driver also said that the former NFL receiver and an unidentified friend began removing boxes out of back after Holt used his keys to unlock the truck.

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time, the driver informed Brown and his friend that the boxes did not belong to the receiver. Upon hearing this, they “started tossing the items back into the truck, causing damage to some of the property.”

Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary and battery for his role at the time. The authorities tried to contact Brown, but he retreated inside his home and locked the door. He later turned himself in to authorities and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and random drug tests.

The ESPN report says there is a possibility that the state can provide Brown with a potential plea deal negotiation. Although these formal charges are still expected to be reviewed by the NFL. The league has been conducting an investigation into allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against Brown. There is no current timeline for a decision about his NFL future or any possible punishment.

