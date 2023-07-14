Former NFL QB Philip Rivers and Wife Tiffany Expecting 10th Child

Philip Rivers' family is about to be a party of 12. While speaking to AL.com, the former NFL quarterback revealed he and his wife Tiffany are expecting their 10th child in October. Rivers, who is now a high school football coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama, said that they are expecting a boy this fall. And when it comes to the other nine children, the oldest is 21 and the youngest is 4.

"We've had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap," Rivers said. "We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy." Currently, Rivers and Tiffany have seven girls and two boys. His oldest son, Gunner, will be the starting quarterback for St. Michael this fall.

When asked if they have a name selected for the new baby, Rivers said, "We are still kind of figuring that out. We have plenty of opinions. That is what we've got right now." Having a big family is nothing new for Rivers as his mother and father come from families of nine. "We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits – or I should say we didn't decide it. God decided," Rivers explained.

Along with the new baby, Rivers is getting ready for his third season with St. Michael. In his first two seasons, Rivers led St. Michael to an 11-8 record. Before the former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback came to St. Michael, the team won a total of five games since starting the football program in 2017.

Rivers, 41, was selected by the Chargers No. 4 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was the backup QB for Drew Brees before taking over in 2006. And his first season as a starter, Rivers led the Chargers to a 14-2 regular season record after throwing for 3,388 yards and 22 touchdowns. He would spend the next 13 seasons as the Chargers' starting quarterback and would throw for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and won Comeback Player of the Year in 2013.

In March 2020, Rivers signed a one-year contract with the Colts and led the team to an 11-5 record while throwing for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns. He announced his retirement in January 2021 and finished his career sixth all-time in NFL history in passing yards (63,440) and in passing touchdowns (421).