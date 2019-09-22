Meet Chelsie Kyriss, Antonio Brown’s Girlfriend and Mother of His Three Boys

With Antonio Brown being released by the New England Patriots on Friday, his career took a very fascinating turn. No longer was he available to pair with quarterback Tom Brady after catching a touchdown in his lone game. Instead, Brown was at home voicing his frustrations on social media. The biggest moment, of course, was when he declared that he was done with the NFL.

If Brown does indeed retreat from the NFL world, where will he go? The likely answer is Miami. The former Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots wide receiver has a home in Florida and spends the offseason with his family. He will be joined by his girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, as well as his children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For such a public-facing person as Antonio Brown, the identity of his girlfriend has been flying under the radar. According to The Sports Daily, Brown and Kyriss have been dating on and off for several years, and they have three children together. The pair did go through a rough patch when Brown briefly let her for Instagram model Jena Frumes, but they are back together and the relationship is very strong.

But who is Kyriss, and will she be helping Brown find new pursuits in his newfound free time?

​

As it turns out, Chelsie Kyriss is someone that has received a lot of hatred in the comments on Instagram. When the news broke about Antonio Brown and his deteriorating relationship with the Oakland Raiders back in late August, fans headed to her profile and began filling the comment section with bizarre – and often cruel – messages. There was even one fan that theorized that Antonio Brown beats Kyriss. Most individuals would remove the ability to comment on posts due to vitriol such as that, but Kyriss hasn’t done so.

View this post on Instagram ♠️♠️♠️ A post shared by @ chelsie on Feb 10, 2019 at 4:34pm PST

​

Chelsie Kyriss is someone that has stood by Antonio Brown for all of his wild training camp entrances. This is a man that has been chauffered to camp in a classic Rolls Royce and flown to Napa in a hot air balloon. During one season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown took a helicopter to training camp, turning heads all over the country. Kyriss and the family were on hand for this event, showing that she supports his unique style of arrivals.

View this post on Instagram We have landed!!! A post shared by @ chelsie on Jul 25, 2018 at 2:26pm PDT

​

Chelsie Kyriss has been with Brown for much of his career and since became friends with other “Steelers ladies.” She was notably friendly with Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley, and the Steelers QB even urged Antonio Brown to marry her back in 2014. So far, the nuptials have not taken place, but the pair are together and raising a family. Although Big Ben and Ashley may not be seeing Kyriss much considering that the relationship between Brown and his former QB quickly fell apart over the past year.

View this post on Instagram Steelers Ladies Night! #MajorHelmetHair A post shared by @ chelsie on Sep 18, 2018 at 8:39pm PDT

​

Antonio Brown’s catchphrase in recent years has been Business is Boomin’. This has adorned custom welcome mats, hats, t-shirts, and other merchandise while explaining how productive he is as a wide receiver, as well as a personality. Brown is less of a player than a brand, and Chelsie Kyriss is well aware of that fact. One photo from her Instagram profile even used “Boomin’” in the caption. Apparently business is good, whether it’s the business of being a wide receiver or a loving significant other.

View this post on Instagram Boomin ♥️ A post shared by @ chelsie on Feb 6, 2019 at 9:45am PST

​

When celebrities begin dating and take the relationship to the next level, the obvious reaction from outsiders is to question the age gap. Are these two individuals within the same generation, or is one considerably younger? Well, Antonio Brown provided the answer to that question via his Instagram profile. He posted a photo of himself with Chelsie Kyriss, as well as their children. The family was celebrating her 30th birthday with a gigantic cake. With Brown involved, it was likely a vegan cake.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the club love #Big30 #HappyBday A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Sep 1, 2019 at 6:02pm PDT

​

Chelsie Kyriss is someone that understands the abject weirdness of Antonio Brown’s life. Not only is he a high-profile wide receiver, but Brown is also a larger-than-life personality that has appeared on The Masked Singer and has traveled the world in pursuit of broadening his horizons. One such trip took Brown and his family to Paris, France to celebrate his birthday. During this trip, Kyriss was on hand to watch her boyfriend drop a lot of money on a unique piece of jewelry. That’s not the normal way to spend a birthday, but Kyriss took it in stride.

View this post on Instagram Checkout my YouTube channel right now see how I spent my 31st bday!!! A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jul 18, 2019 at 4:06pm PDT

​

As recent events in the 2019 season have shown, Antonio Brown is not someone that will willingly wear what you tell him. Just ask the NFL. If he wouldn’t wear the approved NFL helmets during his brief tenure with the Raiders, why would he wear anything else that is handed to him? Well, Chelsie Kyriss proved that she can get her boyfriend to dress up when needed. She posted a photo on Instagram back in December that showed the entire family in matching outfits.