Chris Smith, Former NFL Defensive End, Dead at 31

Chris Smith, a former NFL defensive end who played for multiple teams, has died, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus posted on social media Tuesday. He was 31 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Rosenhaus said, "Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you."

Smith began his NFL career in 2014 when he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He played in seven games during his rookie year and recorded five tackles and three sacks. Smith was with the Jaguars for three seasons before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. He played in all 16 games that year and tallied 26 tackles and three sacks.

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died at age 31, his agent confirmed.



He was a member of the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons this season.https://t.co/lKOO2IqYEx pic.twitter.com/2W7PlLOtHx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 18, 2023

In March 2018, Smith signed a three-year contract with the Cleveland Browns. He was waived by the team in December 2019 after playing in 25 games and recording just one sack. In March 2020, Smith signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers but was released by the team in July of that year. He spent the 2020 season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and posted five tackles and one sack in eight games. His final NFL season was in 2021 as he was a member of the Houston Texans. In that season, Smith played in four games and recorded eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

During the 2019 season, Smith's girlfriend was struck and killed by a driver in a traffic accident. She was the passenger in Smith's car and excited the vehicle when it had a tire malfunction after hitting a media. The two had a daughter during the preseason.

"I'm doing good. I'm better than I was," Smith told the Beacon Journal that November (per the New York Post). "I've gotten used to the new normal. I think that's from being around my teammates, my family. Football's helped me so much. Me as a spiritual person, things happen for a reason. You don't like the way they happen, but God doesn't make any mistakes. She's one of God's angels. He had to take her home." In March of this year, Smith signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. According to the XFL's website, Smith played in five games and notched five tackles.