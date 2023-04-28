Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Claim He's Returning to NFL With Baltimore Ravens

Is Antonio Brown returning to the NFL? On Friday, the Super Bowl champion wide receiver went to Twitter to announce he's playing for the Baltimore Ravens this season. In the tweet, Brown is seen in a Ravens uniform and writes in the caption that he's "excited" to be back in the league.

Brown is not currently on the Ravens roster, and the team has not announced any news on the signing, leading to some speculating whether it's true. But this comes as the Ravens announced they have signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract extension to make him the NFL's highest-paid player. During the 2020 offseason, Jackson publicly said he wanted the Ravens to sign Brown after the two worked out together.

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

"He's a cool, down-to-earth guy and he's passionate about the sport of football," Jackson said of Brown at the time, via The Baltimore Sun. "I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It's like a brotherhood going on. It's none of that outside noise; it's strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball."

Brown signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through the 2020 season and helped the team win a Super Bowl. He was back in Tampa in 2021 but was cut from the team towards the end of the year after leaving the team during the game against the New York Jets. Brown, who has had his share of legal issues over the years, did not play in the league last season and will be 35 when the 2023 season begins.

During the 2010s Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2011-2018 and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times. He was also selected to the All-Pro team each year from 2014-2017 and led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards multiple times. Brown spent time with the Oakland Raiders during the 2019 preseason but was cut from the team before the season began. He signed with the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2019 season but only played one game before being cut due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.