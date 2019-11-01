Antonio Brown Gets Destroyed by Social Media for Bragging About Parenting Without Nannies

Antonio Brown is still a free agent and looking to join a new NFL team soon. But in the meantime, the former All-Pro wide receiver is at home taking care of his kids and bragging about it on Twitter. On Friday, Brown tweeted how when he was in the league, everyone did everything for him. However, that has all changed in recent weeks.

“When I was in the league everyone did everything for me literally handicap me! I’m back cooking; shopping taking care kids all me no nannies chefs trainers or baby mamas me dolo all self Care,” he wrote in the tweet, which sparked a vibrant response from social media.

“Translation: When I was in the NFL, I had it all. People fed me, picked my clothing styles, drove me, I didn’t have to do anything! Now, I have to actually provide for myself, take care of my children, and even cook!! I do it all by myself like a big boy.” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations on performing the simple tasks required of every functioning adult,” one user wrote.

The comments continued with users attacking Brown.

“Thoughts & Prayers for you AB for having to cook your own food. I am thinking of you during this difficult time.” Another person wrote, “Like the rest of us been doing our whole lives. Welcome to reality. Ain’t no prizes down here,” added another.

However, not everyone who responded to Brown’s tweet attacked him. Oakland Raiders linebacker Brandon Marshall quoted the tweet by writing, “I said the same thing bro. It opens your eyes.” One user responded to both of them by saying, “But, you brought it upon yourself. Because you had the means and that’s fine. Now you see what most of us go through. Especially those fans in the seats in the 300 section.” Another fan responded, “This has to be one of the saddest things I’ve ever read.”

This is one of the many interesting things Brown has tweeted lately. Last weekend, Brown was asked about joining the XFL and said it will last only three weeks. He also mentioned the New England Patriots cut him over money and not over the texts he allegedly sent to the woman who is accusing him of sexual misconduct. Brown was released by New England after the second game of the season. He signed with the team after Week 1 and that was after being cut by the Oakland Raiders. He joined the Raiders back in March after spending nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.