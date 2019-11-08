Antonio Brown Backtracks After Attacking NFL, ‘Determined’ to Return

Antonio Brown is now attempting to make another NFL comeback. Just hours after attacking the NFL on social media because he found out the league will talk to him about the sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations, Brown went back on Twitter to backtrack what he originally said. The former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots receiver revealed he was “frustrated” and he’s “determined” to make it back to the NFL.

“I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap,” Brown wrote.

Hours before that, Brown called out the NFL for not being treated fairly. He said in a tweet, “Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly! “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the [NFL] I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

This is not the first time Brown has done this. When he was cut by the Patriots, Brown announced he was “done” playing in the NFL. But his agent, Drew Rosenhaus said, Brown is looking to return to the league and there are teams interested in signing him.

“I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

The one team who show a strong interest in Brown was the Seattle Seahawks. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Seahawks did their “due diligence” on Brown before signing Josh Gordon. And that shouldn’t be a big surprise at the Seahawks attempted to sign Brown after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders.

“As always, we try to be involved in every single opportunity and we were involved in that one,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said back in September. “We were ready if something was there.”

Brown has only played in one game this year and he recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown to help the New England Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins 43-0 in Week Two of the season. If Brown wants to get back in the league this year, he will need to get his legal issues resolved quickly as there are only eight weeks remaining in the season.