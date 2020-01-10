Antonio Brown Addresses Possible Tom Brady Reunion Amid Plans for NFL Return

Antonio Brown has been busy as he has been working on a new rap album. However, that doesn’t mean the former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is done with the NFL. Brown recently spoke to Zach Frydenlund of Complex and said he hopes to be back in the NFL by next season. When Brown was a member of the Patriots, he built a close relationship with Tom Brady. But would he like to play with Brady again?

“Yeah, I’ll see, Brown said. “I’ll see how it goes. I’m just looking forward and getting the opportunity to be back out there, you know, get a feel inside it, you know, just want to present myself in the right way.”

Brown was cut by the Patriots in September after he was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit. The NFL interviewed Brown in November about the situation, but they have yet to make a decision on his future. Either way, Brown is confident he will be with a team once the 2020 season kicks off.

“Absolutely, I’m looking forward to playing next year,” he said when asked about his future in football. “Getting the opportunity to continue working on my craft and continue to be a leader in that aspect as well. Hopefully, the NFL will be making a decision here shortly and hopefully I can get back to business and continue to improve. I got my little gym at 84/7 and then having the college kids come over. So I’m getting ready to go.”

If Brown wants to play with Brady, he will have to see if the six-time Super Bowl champion re-signs with the Patriots or join another team. Earlier this week, Brady went to Instagram to announce he will return in 2020. However, he will be a free agent in March and the team has yet to give him a new contract.

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable,” Brady wrote. “You don’t always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

Another thing to watch is whoever signs Brown may not have him right away as he could be suspended by the league to start the year.