Andrew Luck Will 'Absolutely Not' Unretire From Indianapolis Colts Amid Comeback Talk

The Indianapolis Colts need a quarterback since Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL and because of that, Andrew Luck continues to trend on social media. Charen Williams of Pro Football Talk recently spoke to Colts running back Nyheim Hines and asked him if he sees Luck unretiring and returning to the Colts.

"Absolutely not," Hines said on PFT PM this week. "I don't see it at all." Hines went on to say he will support whoever the Colts get to be their starting quarterback. "I trust in [G.M.] Chris Ballard and [owner] Jim Irsay and everybody on our staff to make the right choice for our team," Hines stated. “They’ve been doing a great job and we’ve put a pretty good squad together over the past three years with coach Frank Reich. I think whoever they bring in, they’re gonna be great for our organization."

Irsay says he would "love" for Luck to return but knows it's likely not going to happen. "I don’t know if we’ll see that," Irsay said in late-January. “I think he’s happy, he’s raising his daughter, he has a wonderful family, he’s a great Colt and he knows that he can come back any time he wants, but at the same time, we respect that he’s made that decision." Luck retired from the NFL before the start of the 2019 season. It was reported he would retire during a Colts' preseason game, which sent shockwaves across the NFL. Luck revealed why he decided to call it a career at 29 years old during his retirement press conference.

"This has been my personal journey in football," he said. "Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates. I know my journey has had some ups and downs and it has taken a toll over the last four years and the mental and emotional toll that that takes as well. I didn’t imagine retiring until two weeks ago."

Luck was one of the top quarterbacks in the league. He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts in 2012 and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. In seven seasons, Luck threw for 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns and recorded an 89.5 passer rating.