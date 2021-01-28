Colts Owner Jim Irsay Says He Would 'Love' for Andrew Luck to Come out of Retirement

✖

Jim Irsay is ready for Andrew Luck if he decides to return to the NFL. Speaking with Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts owner, is looking for a new quarterback now that Philip Rivers has retired from the NFL. Luck would be his No. 1 option, but Irsay knows he's not coming out of retirement.

"I don’t know if we’ll see that," Irsay said. “I think he’s happy, he’s raising his daughter, he has a wonderful family, he’s a great Colt and he knows that he can come back any time he wants, but at the same time, we respect that he’s made that decision." Irsay also said that they will not try to convince Luck to come back despite not having a clear answer at quarterback.

"We don’t want to be annoying by always saying ‘Hey’ — there’s no point to that,” Irsay said. "He knows we’d love to have him back, but only he could decide that, and right now, he’s retired." In December, Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was asked about Luck on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Hilton said Luck is enjoying the retired life and is not sure if he will ever return.

"Coming back? I don't know. He's pretty happy in retirement life. He's just enjoying it and enjoying his daughter, Lucy," Hilton said. You know, he's never been a social media guy. He's just always been behind the scenes. I don't think we will (see him). He's just enjoying himself. I'm happy for him."

Right before the 2019 season, Luck shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement. The news broke during a Colts preseason game, which forced Luck to announce his retirement earlier than anticipated. During his press conference, Luck explained why he called it a career at 29 years old.

"It’s a myriad of issues," Luck said. "Calf strain, posterior impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be getting out of pain and figuring out how to feel better. This has been my personal journey in football. Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates."