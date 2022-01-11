Andrew Luck Reveals What He’s Been up to Since Retiring From NFL

Andrew Luck made a rare public appearance this week. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback was at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama. He was seen talking to ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III who asked Luck what’s he’s been up to since retiring from the NFL in 2019.

“Full-time daddy duty,” he said. “It’s been a complete joy.” Luck was also asked what advice he would give to Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. “That’s a great question,” Luck said. “Certainly, limit turnovers. I think that’s the biggest factor in winning or losing games and enjoy the moment.”

Luck’s retirement was very surprising considering he was 29 years old at the time. He was coming off a 2018 season where he threw for 4,539 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with a 98.7 quarterback rating. Luck announced his retirement shortly before the start of the 2019 regular season. During his press conference, Luck revealed why he retired.

“It’s a myriad of issues,” Luck said. “Calf strain, posterior impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be getting out of pain and figuring out how to feel better. “This has been my personal journey in football. Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates. I know my journey has had some ups and downs and it has taken a toll over the last four years and the mental and emotional toll that that takes as well. I didn’t imagine retiring until two weeks ago.”

Luck was selected No. 1 overall by the Colts in 2012. In his final season, Luck was named Comeback Player of the year and was named to the Pro Bowl four the fourth time. His best season was in 2014 when he threw for 4,761 yards, 40 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while leading the Colts to the AFC Championship game. Luck played college football at Stanford where he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2011.