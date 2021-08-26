Andrew Luck Returned to the Football Field, Trained With Team in July

✖

Andrew Luck made a big return to the football field in July. According to summitdaily.com, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback attended practice for the Summit High School football team in Colorado and worked as a scout team quarterback against the varsity defense.

Luck was able to reach out to Summit High School assistant football coach Rob Gannon through mutual friends at the Breckenridge Ski Resort in Summit County, Colorado. He asked about coming to practice last month, leading the coaches to tell the players the big news.

Respect Andrew Luck still having the pants that turn to shorts in 30 seconds that we all had in 6th grade pic.twitter.com/gZ64AVTbgj — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) August 26, 2021

“And then I remembered hearing something about Andrew Luck skiing at A-Basin,” starting quarterback Jack Schierholz said to summitdaily.com, per the IndyStar. “So I thought, ‘Maybe it’s him.’ That would make sense. But as soon as I walked in, it was surreal.” Along with running the scout team offense, Luck gave some tips to Schierholz and talked to the entire team in the locker room.

“That’s the great thing about football is it brings us all together and you have an even playing field, that common ground to be in that locker room and to just have him simply be one of the boys,” Summit coach James Wagner said. “Football is still football, no matter where you are at. I think he was so happy to be out here on the field again being around the game. And that was really cool for me to see that in him."

Luck announced his retirement before the start of the 2019 season. During his retirement speech, Luck explained what he was ending his NFL career at the age of 29. "I didn’t wake up this morning and [decide]. A week and a half to two weeks. It’s been a little bit fast and furious and the lack of progress on my ankle. I’m in pain. I’m still in pain. I’ve been in this cycle. It’s been four years of this injury-pain cycle. For me to move forward in my life the way I want to, it didn’t involve football."

Luck was drafted No. 1 overall by the Colts in 2012. In his seven seasons, Luck was named to the Pro Bowl four times and named Comeback Player of the Year in 2018. He led the Colts to the AFC Championship game in 2014.