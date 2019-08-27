Colts Season Ticket Holders Demanding Refunds After Andrew Luck Retirement

Andrew Luck has retired from the NFL and Indianapolis Colts fans are not happy about it. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Colts season ticket holders have been calling the team headquarters because they want a refund for their season tickets. The news of Luck’s retirement came down when the team was playing in their third preseason game on Saturday night.

Probably no surprise, but fans calling Colts HQ today, demanding refunds for their season tickets. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 26, 2019

It should be no surprise to see the season ticket holders ask for their money back considering fans booed Luck on Saturday night when the preseason game ended. When Luck was asked about the booing, he said it did upset him.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I heard the reaction. It hurt; I’ll be honest,” he said during his press conference via ESPN.

“I certainly feel like I got my fair chance. I’m thankful for every snap. The lows and the highs, all the positive things that happened in this building that I got to be a part of. I don’t hold any resentment in that way. I do feel like I got a fair chance and I made the most of those chances. Right now, my journey just doesn’t include football moving forward and I feel so grateful. I’ll feel like a Colt forever. I’m so grateful to the Irsay family and everybody in that locker room who I got to take the field with. I understand the suddenness and the surprise behind it. I really do. but I also know I have so much clarity about my next steps moving forward. I’m so excited for this team and it’s a great team.

“I’m friends with so many guys in this locker room and we live here. This is our home. I’ll support the guys.”

Luck explained his reasoning for retiring at the age of 29 (he will be 30 in September) and it has to do with him being injured and rehabbing the last four years.

“I’ve been stuck in this process. I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live,” Luck said. “Taken the joy out of the game, and after 2016, when I played in pain and was unable to regularly practice, I made a vow to myself that I would not go down that path again. I find myself in a similar situation and the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football and this cycle that I’ve been in.”

Jacoby Brissett takes over for Luck as the starting quarterback. The Colts first game will be on September 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.