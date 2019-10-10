Andrew Luck Returns to Indianapolis Colts Facility After Retirement Announcement

Andrew Luck is back. No, he isn’t going to be suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts any time soon. He’s still retired. But he was spotted at the Colts facility, hanging out with his former teammates.

Amp Harris, a promoter and manager, was also at the Colts headquarters with actor and comedian Mike Epps and he was taking photos with players. One of those photos included those two along with Luck and starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

According to WTHR News in Indianapolis, Luck has been in town for a few weeks and he’s been visiting with teammates while keeping a low profile. He has not spoken to the media ever since his retirement as he has reportedly denied any and all interview requests.

Luck announced his retirement from the NFL back in August. The news broke on a Saturday night during the team’s third preseason game, but he wasn’t going to announce until the following day.

“No, I was going to tell my teammates after the game and 3 p.m. tomorrow was the time I was going to tell you guys,” Luck said according to ESPN.com when asked if the Saturday night press conference was planned.

“I didn’t wake up this morning and [decide]. A week and a half to two weeks. It’s been a little bit fast and furious and the lack of progress on my ankle. I’m in pain. I’m still in pain. I’ve been in this cycle. It’s been four years of this injury-pain cycle. For me to move forward in my life the way I want to, it didn’t involve football.”

Luck went on to mention the injuries he suffered over the years was one of the reasons he decided to call it a career.

“It’s a myriad of issues,” Luck added. “Calf strain, posterior impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be getting out of pain and figuring out how to feel better.

“This has been my personal journey in football. Everybody’s journey is different. Over the past week, I was thinking, ‘Am I going to have a bunch of resentment toward the game or spite coming into this building?’ And I don’t. All I feel is love for this game and love for my teammates. I know my journey has had some ups and downs and it has taken a toll over the last four years and the mental and emotional toll that that takes as well. I didn’t imagine retiring until two weeks ago.”

Luck finished his career with 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns, 83 interceptions and a passer rating of 89.5. He was a member of the Colts from 2012-2018.