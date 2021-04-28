Alleged Video of Mac Jones Partying Causes a Stir Ahead of NFL Draft

✖

Mac Jones is getting ready to start his professional football career with the NFL Draft starting on Thursday. However, there is a video circling online that allegedly shows the former Alabama quarterback apparently drunk and partying. The video has sparked some debate about how it won't hurt his draft status.

"Imagine if [Justin] Fields and [Trey] Lance were in this video and they had Mac's DUI situation on their resume?" one fan wrote on Twitter. "It's all we'd be talking about." Another person wrote: "The ones downplaying this and his DUI, are the same ones that are out drinking and driving almost nightly. This guy is trash in so many ways. If the Niners pick him the fanbase will riot. Think what you want, that does matter."

NFL teams haven't commented on the Jones video as he's projected to be drafted as high as No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers. Experts have argued that Jones is not the same caliber of a quarterback as Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, or Justin Fields. But he had a lot of success at Alabama, leading the team to an undefeated season and national title this past year.

The problem isn’t Mac Jones getting sweaty drunk in the club. He’s a college QB fresh off a championship, about to make a stack of money. Let him celebrate. The issue is that if this was Fields/Lance, the hit to their draft stock would be different. Truly believe that. — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) April 27, 2021

"I hear it all over the place," ESPN college football analyst David Pollack said, via AL.com. "'I can’t believe the 49ers could move up to 3 to get Mac Jones.’ I get it. He’s not dynamic. He’s not going to wow you in shorts. He’s not going to wow you at your pro day. His tape is better than Justin Fields. His tape is better than Zach Wilson. His tape is better than Trey Lance. His tape is better than Trevor Lawrence."

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projects Jones will be drafted in the first round and compares him to New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. "His accuracy and ball placement stand out and he throws a very catchable football with consistent touch on it," Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "He's not much of an improv player but can hurt defenses with his feet once he leaves the pocket. The tape shows too much predetermined decision-making about where he wants to go with the football rather than letting the coverage and his progressions speak to him."