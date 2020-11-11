'All American' Season 3: Everything to Know

The third season of the CW series All American is coming. It was recently announced Season 3 of the football drama will premiere on Jan. 18. Taye Diggs, who plays the role of Billy Baker, recently spoke to PopCulture.com this past simmer and talked about getting back to work. "This is what I know: I know that I'm excited to go back to work because very rarely when you're on a show that is doing well you usually know the choices you're gonna make as an actor because I've been playing this character for two seasons," Diggs said. "But now that they're switching this up and I'm gonna be literally coaching for the opposing team but still having a son that is the quarterback for the team I used to coach for, I have no idea how the writers are going to approach that." All American focuses on football star Spencer James who transfers from Crenshaw High School to Beverly Hills High in California. The story is based on the life of Spencer Paysinger who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2011. Here's a look at what we know about Season 3 of All American.

Renewed in January Get ready for senior year. Season 3 premieres Monday, January 18 on The CW! #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/imYTDkDE7x — All American (@CWAllAmerican) October 29, 2020 Back in January, the CW decided to renew All American and its 12 other scripted series that weren't ending following the 2019-2020 season. The interesting thing about this is All American Season 2 wasn't going to happen. But the show gained a lot of popularity on Nexflix and it still going strong.

View First Two Seasons on Netflix I'm muting all american until it comes out on netflix 🙂 https://t.co/uR6dArw0FY — sizwe (@sizweway) November 9, 2020 Speaking of Netflix, fans of All American can watch the first two seasons on the streaming services to get either caught up or get a refresher of what's going on. There are 16 episodes in each season, so it will be easy to binge-watch.

Number of Episodes (Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor, Getty) As of now, the number of episodes for Season 3 hasn't been announced. But if it's like the first and second season, All American will have 16 episodes. The last two seasons premiered in October and ended in March. If there are 16 episodes for Season 3, it will likely end in June.

The Plot Life-changing decisions lie ahead. Stream #AllAmerican free only on The CW: https://t.co/kOQdFE5Zmh pic.twitter.com/YrSOUmPKWd — All American (@CWAllAmerican) July 10, 2020 Details about the plot of Season 3 have not been released. However, based on the events of Season 2, the third season of All American will focus on Spencer's injury and Crenshaw likely becoming a magnet school. It's also likely Coach Baker will be featured a lot as he's dealing with issues on the football field.

The Cast There for each other when the going gets tough. #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/sQL7oZlRrI — All American (@CWAllAmerican) October 23, 2020 Here's a look at the cast for Season 3, as reported by Digital Spy: Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Coach Baker (Taye Diggs), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Coop (Bre-Z), Layla (Greta Onieogou), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Corey (Chad Coleman), Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Dillon (Jalyn Hall).

Season 3 Trailer Currently, there isn't an official trailer for the third season of All American. But with it being a month before the premiere, it's likely a trailer will be released in the coming days. It's also likely that fans will be watching the trailer constantly before the start of Season 3.