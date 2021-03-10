Aljamain Sterling Delivers Message to 'Clowns' Accusing Him of Faking Injury

✖

Aljamain Sterling became the new bantamweight champion during UFC 259 after a controversial ending to his fight against Petr Yan. He took an illegal knee to the head and became the champion via disqualification, prompting comments from fans and fighters alike. Now Sterling is responding to the "clowns" that accused him of "acting" like he was injured.

Sterling made the comments to TMZ Sports, also addressing his overall health after taking a knee to the head. He said that he "was a little cloudy, I’m definitely better today. I couldn’t even drink the night of cause I was worried about my head. I felt nauseous. I ended up throwing up later that night." He then delivered the message to the critics on social media.

"They're clowns, they're jokers," Sterling said. "Let me line you up like that. Petr Yan hits pretty hard. ... He threw a fight-ending knee and it hit me in the side of the head, a shot I didn’t see. And if you think I’m faking that, let me do that to you. Please let me do that to you and see how you feel in those next few minutes."

The controversial moment occurred at four minutes and 29 seconds of the fourth round. Sterling was on his knees when Yan landed the illegal knee. The ringside physician examined Sterling and determined that he could not continue in the fight. Referee Mark Smith then ruled the foul intentional and disqualified Yan. Sterling was later taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

There were several people making comments about Sterling in the aftermath of UFC 259's fight. Fellow fighter TJ Dillashaw called Sterling an "actor" and awarded him a fake Oscar. Similarly, now-retired fighter Henry Cejudo tweeted out a photoshopped image of the new champion holding an Oscar. The comments also continued as fight fans weighed in on social media.

"People were messaging me and saying, 'stop posting pictures and videos of you with the belt like you earned it,'" Sterling said. "I'm like, 'one, I did earn it by technicality, and two, where did I post anything?' I didn't post a single thing."

While he continues to deal with critical comments, Sterling will plan for his next bout inside the octagon. He explained to TMZ Sports that a top matchup would take place against Cejudo. However, Sterling said that he first wants to take part in a rematch against Yan after the controversial ending.